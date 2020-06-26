$11+ Billion Worldwide Video Analytics Industry to 2025 - City Surveillance Vertical to Hold the Highest Market Share in 2020
Jun 26, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Analytics Market by Component, Application (Intrusion Management, Incident Detection, People/Crowd Counting, Traffic Monitoring), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market size is expected to be USD 4,935 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11,778 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.
Factors that are expected to drive the growth of the video analytics market are increased investments and focus of governing institutions on public safety, need to utilize and examine unstructured video surveillance data in real-time, a significant drop in crime rate due to surveillance cameras, growing need among enterprises to leverage Business Intelligence (BI) and actionable insights for advanced operations, limitations of manual video analysis, government initiatives in emerging technologies to enhance the public safety infrastructure, reduced cost of video surveillance equipment and long-term Return on Investment (RoI), and demand for enhanced video surveillance.
Increasing cyberattacks and data thefts, government regulations related to Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance, investments in existing legacy surveillance systems to prevent the implantation of new advanced solutions, and privacy concerns among citizens are expected to act as restraints to the market growth.
Software segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Video analytics software eliminates the drawbacks of traditional video surveillance systems by offering capabilities that are instrumental in detecting abnormalities and crimes, thereby ensuring optimum operational efficiency. The demand for video analytics software is being driven by its ability to be integrated with the existing analog, Internet Protocol (IP), or megapixel cameras in enterprises, thus eliminating the need for the deployment of additional hardware.
City surveillance vertical to hold the highest market share in 2020
Governments across the world are seeking advanced solutions to minimize threats to their citizens. These threats could range from organized criminal acts to random acts of violence. Video analytics plays an important role in city surveillance and is being used for controlling traffic on highways or freeways, tracking data from remote locations, managing the crowd flow, detecting motion for identifying over-speeding vehicles, facial recognition by law enforcement authorities, and identifying camera tampering.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The video analytics market in APAC is expected to witness exponential growth, mainly because of the rising awareness about the potential security threats to individuals, and the growing manufacturing industry. The rapid growth in mobile devices manufacturing has considerably reduced the cost of camera components, thereby making it cheaper for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and private individuals to install surveillance cameras.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Market
4.2 Video Analytics Market: by Deployment, 2020 Vs 2025
4.3 Market: by Application, 2020 Vs 2025
4.4 Market: by Vertical, 2020 Vs 2025
4.5 Market Investment Scenario, 2020-2025
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments and Focus of Governing Institutions on Public Safety
5.2.1.2 Need to Utilize and Examine Unstructured Video Surveillance Data in Real Time
5.2.1.3 Significant Drop in Crime Rate Due to Surveillance Cameras
5.2.1.4 Growing Need Among Enterprises to Leverage Bi and Actionable Insights for Advanced Operations
5.2.1.5 Limitations of Manual Video Analysis
5.2.1.6 Government Initiatives in Adopting Emerging Technologies to Enhance the Public Safety Infrastructure
5.2.1.7 Reduced Cost of Video Surveillance Equipment and Long Term Roi
5.2.1.8 Demand for Enhanced Video Surveillance
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Cyberattacks and Data Theft Activities
5.2.2.2 Government Regulations Related to Cctv Surveillance
5.2.2.3 Investments in Existing Legacy Surveillance Systems to Prevent the Implantation of New Advanced Solutions
5.2.2.4 Privacy Concerns Among Citizens
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Use of Drone-Based Video Analytics
5.2.3.2 Emergence of Edge Technologies and Devices to Amplify the Use of Video Analytics
5.2.3.3 Predictive Information Using Video Analytics
5.2.3.4 Integration of Ai and Cloud Technologies With Video Analytics
5.2.3.5 Surging Demand for Video Analytics Solutions in Non-Government Sectors
5.2.3.6 Growing Use of Facial Recognition Across Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Initial Costs of Investment, Installation, and Maintenance
5.2.4.2 Interoperability Complexities and Support for Older Equipment of Surveillance Systems
5.2.4.3 Extreme Functional Condition
5.2.4.4 Problems in Isolated and Remote Locations
5.2.4.5 False Alarms and Lack of Reliability
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Use Case 1: Gaining Security Information from Huge Traffic of People and Vehicles
5.3.2 Use Case 2: Reduce Crime Rate and Find Missing People Across the City
5.3.3 Use Case 3: Improvement in People Counting Through An Integrated Surveillance System and Software
5.3.4 Use Case 4: Improve Security Through Continuous Monitoring and Analysis of Footage to Protect Valuable Artwork
5.3.5 Use Case 5: Reduced Traffic Rule Violation Through Real-Time Video Analytics
5.4 Ecosystem
6 Video Analytics Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Software: Market Drivers
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers
6.3.2 Managed Services
6.3.3 Professional Services
7 Video Analytics Market, by Deployment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premises
7.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
7.3 Cloud
7.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
8 Video Analytics Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Incident Detection
8.2.1 Incident Detection: Market Drivers
8.3 Intrusion Management
8.3.1 Intrusion Management: Market Drivers
8.4 People/Crowd Counting
8.4.1 People/Crowd Counting: Market Drivers
8.5 Traffic Monitoring
8.5.1 Traffic Monitoring: Market Drivers
8.6 Automatic Number Plate Recognition
8.6.1 Automatic Number Plate Recognition: Market Drivers
8.7 Facial Recognition
8.7.1 Facial Recognition: Market Drivers
8.8 Other Applications
9 Video Analytics Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Server-Based
9.2.1 Server-Based: Market Drivers
9.3 Edge-Based
9.3.1 Edge-Based: Market Drivers
10 Video Analytics Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers
10.3 City Surveillance
10.3.1 City Surveillance: Market Drivers
10.4 Critical Infrastructure
10.4.1 Critical Infrastructure: Market Drivers
10.5 Education
10.5.1 Education: Market Drivers
10.6 Hospitality and Entertainment
10.6.1 Hospitality and Entertainment: Market Drivers
10.7 Manufacturing
10.7.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers
10.8 Defense and Border Security
10.8.1 Defense and Border Security: Market Drivers
10.9 Retail
10.9.1 Retail: Market Drivers
10.10 Traffic Management
10.10.1 Traffic Management: Market Drivers
10.11 Transportation and Logistics
10.11.1 Transportation and Logistics: Market Drivers
10.12 Other Verticals
11 Video Analytics Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 North America: Market Drivers
11.2.2 United States
11.2.3 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers
11.3.2 United Kingdom
11.3.3 Germany
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Italy
11.3.6 Spain
11.3.7 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Video Analytics Market Drivers
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 India
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers
11.5.2 Saudi Arabia
11.5.3 United Arab Emirates
11.5.4 South Africa
11.5.5 Qatar
11.5.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers
11.6.2 Brazil
11.6.3 Mexico
11.6.4 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Key Market Developments
12.3.1 New Product Launches
12.3.2 Acquisitions
12.3.3 Partnerships
12.4 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2020
12.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
12.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.6.1 Visionary Leaders
12.6.2 Innovators
12.6.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.6.4 Emerging Companies
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Avigilon
13.3 Axis Communications
13.4 Cisco
13.5 Honeywell
13.6 Agent Vi
13.7 Allgovision
13.8 Aventura Systems
13.9 Genetec
13.10 Intellivision
13.11 Intuvision
13.12 Puretech Systems
13.13 Ibm
13.14 Hikvision
13.15 Dahua
13.16 Iomniscient
13.17 Huawei
13.18 Gorilla Technology
13.19 Kiwisecurity
13.20 Intelligent Security Systems
13.21 Verint
13.22 Viseum
13.23 Briefcam
13.24 Bosch Security
13.25 I2V
13.26 Digital Barriers
13.27 Senstar
13.28 Qognify
13.29 Identiv
13.30 Ipsotek
13.31 Delopt
13.32 Right to Win
