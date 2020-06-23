$11+ Billion Worldwide Wound Dressings Industry to 2025 - Featuring Coloplast, 3M & Paul Hartmann Among Others

DUBLIN, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Dressings Market by Type (Traditional, Advanced (Alginate, Collagen, Hydrogel, Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film)), Wound Type (Traumatic, Surgical, Diabetic Foot, Venous Leg Ulcer & Burns), End User (Hospital, ASCs, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wound dressings market is projected to reach USD 11,273.7 million by 2025 from USD 7,091.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.7%.



The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising incidence of burn injuries; increasing incidence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds; high rate of cesarean sections in elderly women; and the growing number of road accidents. However, the high cost of advanced wound dressings and the risk factors associated with wound dressings are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



Advanced wound dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the wound dressings market, by type, in 2019



Based on type, the wound dressings market is segmented into traditional wound dressings and advanced wound dressings. The advanced wound dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the wound dressings market, by type, in 2019. This can be attributed to an increase in the incidence of diseases such as diabetic ulcers, venous ulcers, and pressure ulcers. The increasing incidence of diabetes, growing patient awareness, and the rising occurrence of HAIs are also expected to drive the growth of this segment.



Surgical and traumatic wounds segment accounted for the largest share of the wound dressings market, by wound type, in 2019



Based on wound type, the wound dressings market has been segmented into surgical and traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns, and other wounds. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing number of surgical procedures performed.



Hospitals, ASCs, and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the wound dressings market, by end-user, in 2019



Based on end-users, the wound dressings market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and clinics; home care settings; and other end users. The hospitals, ASCs, and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the wound dressings market in 2019. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of age-related conditions and a large number of treatment procedures carried out in hospitals.



North America will continue to dominate the wound dressings market during the forecast period



In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the wound dressings market, followed by Europe. The large share of this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds, rising healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major market players in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Wound Dressings Market Overview

4.2 Wound Dressings Market, by Type, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.3 Wound Dressings Market Share, by End User, 2020 vs. 2025

4.4 Wound Dressings Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Conditions Affecting Wound Healing Capabilities

5.2.1.2 Increasing Spending on Chronic and Surgical Wounds

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Road Accidents and Trauma Injuries

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements in Wound Dressings

5.2.1.5 High Rate of Cesarean Sections in Elderly Mothers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Wound Dressings

5.2.2.2 Risks Associated With the Use of Wound Dressings

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Trends

5.2.4.1 Acquisitions by Leading Companies in the Market

5.2.4.2 Focus on Expanding Capabilities of Current Technologies and Launching Novel Products

5.2.4.2.1 Smart Wound Dressings

5.2.4.2.2 Crab Shell Bandages

5.2.4.2.3 Color Changing Dressings

5.2.4.2.4 Integration of Nanotechnology in Wound Dressings

5.2.5 Challenges

5.2.5.1 Competitive Pricing Pressure

5.3 Covid-19 Impact on the Wound Dressings Market



6 Wound Dressings Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Advanced Wound Dressings

6.2.1 Foam Dressings

6.2.1.1 Foam Dressings are Used for a Large Variety of Wounds

6.2.1.2 Silicone Foam Dressings

6.2.1.3 Non-Silicone Foam Dressings

6.2.2 Hydrocolloid Dressings

6.2.2.1 Hydrocolloid Dressings are Cost-Effective

6.2.3 Film Dressings

6.2.3.1 Due to Their Non-Absorbable Nature, Film Dressings are Not Used for Treating Exuding Wounds, Which Could Limit Their Adoption to a Certain Extent

6.2.4 Alginate Dressings

6.2.4.1 Alginate Dressings are Well-Suited for Pressure and Diabetic Foot Ulcers

6.2.5 Hydrogel Dressings

6.2.5.1 Hydrogel Dressings are Available in Several Forms for Effective Use

6.2.6 Collagen Dressings

6.2.6.1 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario for Collagen Dressings is Supporting the Growth of This Segment

6.2.7 Hydrofiber Dressings

6.2.7.1 Hydrofiber Dressings Combine the Properties of Hydrocolloids and Alginates

6.2.8 Wound Contact Layers

6.2.8.1 Wound Contact Layers Protect Wound Beds from Bacterial and Fungal Growth

6.2.9 Superabsorbent Dressings

6.2.9.1 Superabsorbent Dressings are Used Where Adhesive Dressings May Cause Damage

6.2.10 Other Advanced Dressings

6.3 Traditional Wound Dressings

6.3.1 Presence of a Large Patient Population for Pressure Ulcers Has Ensured a Sustained Demand for These Dressings



7 Wound Dressings Market, by Wound Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

7.2.1 Growing Volume of Surgical Procedures Performed & Increasing Incidence of Burn Injuries to Support Market Growth

7.3 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

7.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes to Propel Market Growth

7.4 Pressure Ulcers

7.4.1 the Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Increases With Age

7.5 Venous Leg Ulcers

7.5.1 Rising Geriatric Population is Supporting the Growth of This Segment

7.6 Burns & Other Wounds

7.6.1 the Incidence of Burn Injuries is High in Emerging Countries



8 Wound Dressings Market, by End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals, ASCS, and Clinics

8.2.1 Growing Number of Hospital Readmissions is Supporting the Growth of This Segment

8.3 Home Care Settings

8.3.1 Need to Control the Rising Healthcare Costs to Drive Market Growth

8.4 Other End Users



9 Wound Dressing Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Favorable Reimbursement Policies in the Country to Drive the Market Growth

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Government Support to Support Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.1.1 Increase in R&D Activities to Propel Market Growth in the UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Diabetes will Boost the Market Growth in Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Drive the Demand for Advanced Wound Dressings in the Country

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario for Wound Dressings will Hinder Market Growth in Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Rising Geriatric Population in the Country to Support Market Growth

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Government Focus on Increasing Diabetes Awareness will Favor Market Growth in Russia

9.3.7 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Dfus to Support Market Growth in China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Favorable Regulations in Japan Have Boosted Product Launch and Commercialization Activities

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 High Rate of Ssis and Growing Investments Indicate Strong Opportunities for Market Growth

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.4.1 Increasing Initiatives to Spread Awareness on Effective Wound Care to Support Market Growth

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Brazil is the Largest Market for Healthcare in the Latin American Region

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Diabetes is the Second-Highest Cause of Mortality in Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Rising Prevalence of Diabetes in This Region to Support - the Market Growth



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.4 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.5 Vendor Dive

10.5.1 Visionary Leaders

10.5.2 Innovators

10.5.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.5.4 Emerging Companies

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 Product Launches & Approvals

10.6.2 Partnerships

10.6.3 Acquisitions

10.6.4 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Smith & Nephew Plc

11.2 Mlnlycke Health Care Ab

11.3 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

11.4 Convatec Group Plc

11.5 Coloplast a/S

11.6 3M

11.7 Paul Hartmann Ag

11.8 B. Braun Melsungen Ag

11.9 Cardinal Health

11.10 Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

11.11 Medline Industries, Inc.

11.12 Lohmann & Rauscher International Gmbh & Co. Kg

11.13 Hollister Incorporated.

11.14 Deroyal Industries, Inc.

11.15 Advancis Medical

11.16 Urgo Medical

11.17 Dermarite Industries, Llc

11.18 Shield Line

11.19 Winner Medical Co., Ltd.

11.20 Zeni Medical



