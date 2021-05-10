11-Year-Old Author and Animal Advocate, Kate Gilman Williams, launches Club 15 from Kids Can Save Animals to inspire and engage her generation to help mend our planet

"We are living through a global nightmare, and time is literally running out," explains Kate. "By the time I am 21 years old, all elephants could be gone from our planet. I am not ok with this. My generation has been handed a huge mess to clean up. I'm calling on scientists, conservationists, advocates, and all experts to teach kids and teens what we need to learn NOW so we can act. We need to speed up the learning curve. By the time I get to college, it will be too late," says Kate, founder of Kids Can Save Animals.

"I saw a video for Project 15 from Microsoft. I knew I had to meet the founders. I had an idea," said Kate.

"What if I start a club? What if conservation scientist experts and technology experts gave 15 minutes of their time to tell us what we need to know and do? What if leading advocates shared what they are passionate about and told us how to act? Each 15-minute episode is a launch pad for where kids can get their hands on cutting-edge technology that is being used out in the field," said Kate.

Kate reached out to Sarah Maston, Senior Solution Architect, and founder of Project 15 from Microsoft, over Instagram to pitch her idea. Kate hoped Sarah would hear her urgency, and 'return her call.' Sarah did.

"When Kate told me about her organization, Kids Can Save Animals, and her idea to make a club inspired by Project 15 from Microsoft, I was all ears," said Sarah. "Club 15's mission to connect young learners with scientists, advocates and technology experts is both educational and empowering; I'm pleased that Project 15 could play a small role in its creation, enabling the next generation to learn and take action on conservation efforts."

Club 15 launches with an esteemed list of guests that Kate will be interviewing to get to the core of how machine learning/artificial intelligence is used to save animals. Her guests include the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, Dr. Eric Dinerstein (RESOLVE, Lead author on Global Deal for Nature), Dr. Koustubh Sharma (Snow Leopard Trust), Stuart Gibbs (author/advocate), and Petronel Nieuwoudt (founder, Care for Wild).

