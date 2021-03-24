11-year-old Child Author Travon Gail, Teams Up With Writer, Producer Ty'Kisha Jones On A Children's Film Titled, "Toyful Adventures"

"Toyful Adventures," is a story that captures the imagination of children and adults. The film is eighty-eight minutes and a total of eleven children will be cast for the project. "Toyful Adventures," is a story for children from a child's point of view as co-writer. Travon is also very passionate about skateboarding and wanted to see that come to life in the film as well. "Toyful Adventures," is multicultural and multigenerational, written with Nickelodeon and Disney in mind.

Ty'Kisha Jones has over ten projects in her slate, with one currently in pre-production. "I Want It All," will feature DMX, Nas, Rick Ross and Uncle Luke. Scott B. Hansen will produce alongside Ty'Kisha, John "Mook" Gibbons will be the music producer and Michael "Boogie" Pickney is the director.

