$110.8 Billion Worldwide Wearable Technology Industry to 2027 - Featuring Alphabet, Apple, Garmin and HTC Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable technology market size reached US$ 49.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 110.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.45% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Wearable technology is an advanced technological solution used in electronic devices, or gadgets, that can be comfortably worn on the body to track real-time biometric information. These devices can also be embedded into the clothing or implanted in the user's body.

Some of the commonly used devices integrated with wearable technology include smartwatches, head-mounted displays, smart jewelry, implantable devices and fitness trackers that enable the wearer to track pulse rate, heart rate, steps and sleep hours. These gadgets are hands-free and use microprocessors and sensors to receive and track information in real-time.



Significant growth in the healthcare industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, increasing consumer preference for sleek and compact health and fitness devices is providing a thrust to the market growth. They are used for monitoring the patients under intensive care and as prompt warning systems for the virus infection.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are also developing next-generation displays and miniaturized sensors, which are used in head-mounted displays for high-end gaming and virtual and mixed reality experiences.

Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the widespread adoption of wearable devices among professional athletes and recreational fitness enthusiasts, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc., Garmin Ltd., HTC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Sony Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global wearable technology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wearable technology market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global wearable technology market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wearable Technology Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Wrist-Wear

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Eye-Wear and Head-Wear

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Foot-Wear

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Neck-Wear

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Body-Wear

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Consumer Electronics

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Healthcare

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Enterprise and Industrial Application

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Alphabet Inc

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Apple Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Garmin Ltd.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 HTC Corporation

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Intel Corporation

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Microsoft Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Qualcomm Incorporated

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Sony Corporation

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/325u1j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets