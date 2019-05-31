111, Inc. to Attend the Credit Suisse 2019 Asia Healthcare Corporate Days in Hong Kong, June 5-6, 2019

SHANGHAI, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company"), a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform, today announced that the Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 2019 Asia Healthcare Corporate Days in Hong Kong, June 5-6, 2019.

Mr. Luke Chen, Chief Financial Officer of 111, will be available to meet with investors attending the event.

For additional information, please contact your Credit Suisse representative.

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China. The Company provides hundreds of millions of consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and medical services directly through its online retail pharmacy and indirectly through its offline pharmacy network. 111 also offers online medical services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation and electronic prescription services. In addition to providing direct services to consumers through its online retail pharmacy, 111 also enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers. The Company's online wholesale pharmacy, 1 Drug Mall, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. The Company's new retail platform, by integrating the front and back ends of the pharmaceutical supply chain, has formed a smart supply chain, which transforms the flow of pharmaceutical products to pharmacies and modernizes how they serve their customers.

For more information on 111, please visit http://ir.111.com.cn

