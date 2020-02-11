111 Partners with Winhealth to Offer "Free Refill + End-to-End Delivery" Services to Patients with Chronic Diseases

SHANGHAI, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the novel coronavirus epidemic continues to evolve in China, the country has introduced controls to prevent the spread of the epidemic and reduce the risk of contagion. Among the measures adopted is home quarantine, which has created challenges for patients with chronic diseases requiring visits to hospitals or clinics to obtain refills for their medications.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company"), a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform, announced today a strategic partnership with pharmaceutical innovator Winhealth Pharma Group ("Winhealth"), an innovative professional services platform, aimed at meeting the needs of patients with chronic diseases during the novel coronavirus public health crisis. The partnership with Winhealth uses 111's integrated online and offline distribution channels to meet the requirements of patients with chronic diseases, focusing on hypertension, hepatobiliary-related diseases, and burn injuries.

Patients with these three types of complaints may use 111's Internet hospital's online refill service and use 111's offline pharmacy delivery service to receive medication at home. The objective is to ensure safety and convenience in purchasing drugs during the period of heightened public health restrictions.

On January 24, 2020, on the eve of the lunar new year, 111's Internet hospital began offering free online medical consultations to patients at the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei Province. The objective was to reduce pressure on China's overburdened hospitals by making it possible for patients to avoid visiting hospitals for refills, with its risk of contagion. This service is now available throughout China. 111 is also providing free online drug refill services and end-to-end drug delivery to patients with chronic diseases.

About Winhealth Pharma Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Winhealth Pharma Group is an integrated, one-stop professional service platform focusing on clinical research, drugs registration, product import, market access, massive commercialization, and life cycle management. Targeting the underserved therapeutic medical needs of Chinese patients, Winhealth Pharma Group has a diversified portfolio composed of international innovative drugs and brand-name drugs with a business model based on external innovations.

Currently, the company has established long-term strategic cooperation with well-known pharmaceutical companies from China and abroad, including Boehringer-Ingelheim, Roche, Pfizer, Bruschettini, Daiichi Sankyo, Kyowa Kirin, MERZ, Shionogi, Cumberland, IPSEN, Asahi KASEI, among others, in key therapeutic areas such as respiration & anti-infection, cardiovasology & cerebrovasology, gastroenterology & hepatology, dermatology & aesthetics, urology, and male & female sexual health. The company is also operating a variety of widely known brand name drugs such as Oseltamivir, Mucosolvan, Coniel, Taurolite and Contractubex.

For more information on Winhealth Pharma Group, please visit: http://www.winhealth.hk/.

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China. The Company provides hundreds of millions of consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy and indirectly through its offline pharmacy network. 111 also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation and electronic prescription services. In addition to providing direct services to consumers through its online retail pharmacy, 111 also enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers. The Company's online wholesale pharmacy, 1 Drug Mall, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. The Company's new retail platform, by integrating the front and back ends of the pharmaceutical supply chain, has formed a smart supply chain, which transforms the flow of pharmaceutical products to pharmacies and modernizes how they serve their customers.

For more information on 111, please visit http://ir.111.cn.

