111 to Announce First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on May 21, 2020

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company"), a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

111's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 21, 2020 (7:30 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: 111, Inc. First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1829069

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique Registration ID, which can be used to join the conference call.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Direct Event passcode and unique Registration ID you have received upon registering to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until May 29, 2020, 09:59 P.M. ET on:

United States: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: 1829069

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of 111's website at http://ir.111.com.cn/.

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China. The Company provides hundreds of millions of consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and medical services directly through its online retail pharmacy and indirectly through its offline pharmacy network. 111 also offers online medical services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation and electronic prescription services. In addition to providing direct services to consumers through its online retail pharmacy, 111 also enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers. The Company's online wholesale pharmacy, 1 Drug Mall, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. The Company's New Retail platform, by integrating the front and back ends of the pharmaceutical supply chain, has formed a smart supply chain, which transforms the flow of pharmaceutical products to pharmacies and modernizes how they serve their customers.

For more information on 111, please visit: http://ir.111.com.cn/.

For more information, please contact:

111, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

111, Inc.

Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86-021-2053 6666 (China)

GCM Strategic Communications

IR Counsel

Email: [email protected]

