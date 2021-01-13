1/18: Andrew Young, T.D. Jakes and Shirley Caesar to Headline Event Honoring MLK

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jakes Divinity School and Urban Renewal Center of Norfolk are hosting a virtual event titled "Lead Like King" on Monday, Jan. 18.

The event will include entertainment and remarks from Andrew Young, a civil rights leader and former top aide to King, and Bishop T.D. Jakes.

The event, which will include a scholarship drive and presentation of awards, will commemorate King's legacy of service to the church and society. As a trained theologian, King's public theology encompasses the vision of Jakes Divinity School to "form leaders for innovative ministry in the church and society." His focus on social justice and racial harmony captures the vision of the Urban Renewal Center to, "awaken society to its promised wholeness."

What:

Lead Like King Virtual Awards & Scholarship Drive

Who:

Andrew Young, civil rights leader

T.D. Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter's House

Shirley Caesar, gospel artist

Alex Harris, gospel artist

When:

Monday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. CT

Attendance is free. The event will premiere on YouTube at 7 p.m. CT.

About Jakes Divinity School

Founded by its chancellor Bishop T.D. Jakes, Jakes Divinity School aims to form leaders for innovative ministry in the Church and society. The mission of the Jakes Divinity School is to prepare men and women for excellence in local and global ministry through undergraduate and graduate education, professional and continuing education, spiritual formation, experiential learning and strategic partnerships. Learn more by visiting the Jakes Divinity School website.

