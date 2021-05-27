$12.3 Billion Worldwide Histology and Cytology Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Histology and Cytology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Histology and Cytology estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Cytology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.5% CAGR and reach US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Histology segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The Histology and Cytology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 10.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

