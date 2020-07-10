$12.3 Bn Air Traffic Control Industry Outlook, 2020-2025 Featuring Raytheon Company, Bae Systems, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, Frequentis, and Many Others

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market by Airspace (ARTCC, TRACON, ATCT, RT), Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Investment Type, Sector, Airport Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the air traffic control market and aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, such as application, airport size, airspace, offering, investment type, sector, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The global air traffic control market is projected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2019 to USD 12.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%

Air traffic control (ATC) is an integral part of an airport's infrastructure. With the increasing focus on operational safety and automation at airports, aviation authorities have been investing in upgrading ATC equipment to ensure efficient aircraft movement and streamline flight operations. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising need for better airspace management and the increasing number of airport expansion projects in Asia Pacific.



ATCT segment is estimated to be largest airspace segment of air traffic control market in 2019



Based on airspace, the Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT) segment is estimated to lead the air traffic control market in 2019. Increasing air traffic and airspace congestion and the growing need for advanced capabilities in ATC equipment are the major factors contributing to the growth of the ATCT segment of the air traffic control market.



Commercial segment of air traffic control market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



Based on sector, the commercial segment of the air traffic control market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Aircraft flying in the commercial airspace depends on pre-determined flight paths and code of commercial conduct, which vary based on the type of aircraft and air traffic. New technologies based on automated data links for communication, navigation, and surveillance are being implemented, which allow aircraft to fly within a global framework of information systems, rather than to rely on voice communications between pilots and air traffic controllers. Such technological advancements in the field of ATC are anticipated to drive the growth of the air traffic control market in the commercial sector.



Middle Eastern air traffic control market is expected to witness highest CAGR during forecast period



The Middle East region consists of growing economies, which are expected to be open to testing and implementing remote towers at their airports. Due to high passenger footfall in the Middle Eastern countries, airports must upgrade their airspace control systems. In a major development, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is undergoing major development with a budget of over USD 1.5 billion. Countries in this region are also expected to experience growth in the overall aviation sector, thereby encouraging them airport authorities to invest in scaling up and modernization of the ATC system.



The air traffic control market comprises major players such as Raytheon Company (US), BAE System (UK), Thales Group (France), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Frequentis AG (Australia), Harris Corporation (US), Adacel Technologies (Australia), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Honeywell Inc (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), NATS Holding (UK), Saab AB (Sweden), Searidge Technologies (Canada), Saipher ATC (Brazil), and 7 others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in terms of company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



