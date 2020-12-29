$12.6 Billion Worldwide Motorcycle Engine Management Systems Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycle Engine Management Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 129-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Motorcycle Engine Management Systems Market to Reach US$32.6 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Motorcycle Engine Management Systems estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Commuter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.9% CAGR to reach US$17.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mid-Premium segment is readjusted to a revised 15.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.7% share of the global Motorcycle Engine Management Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Motorcycle Engine Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 12.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Premium Segment Corners a 19.2% Share in 2020



In the global Premium segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Bazzaz, Inc.

BMW AG

Continental AG

Delphi Auto Parts

Denso Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Magneti Marelli SpA

McLaren Applied Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Niki Auto Motor Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Omnitek Engineering, Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Walbro LLC

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Motorcycle Engine Management Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wpvffn

