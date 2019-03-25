$12.6 Bn Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Major Players are General Electric, Olympus, Ashtead Technology, MISTRAS, and Nikon Metrology

DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market by Technique (Visual Testing, Magnetic Particle, Liquid Penetrant, Eddy-Current, Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Acoustic Emission), Method, Service, Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The non-destructive testing and inspection market is estimated to grow from USD 8.3 billion in 2018 to USD 12.6 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.24% from 2018 to 2024.



Stringent government regulations regarding public safety and product quality, and continuous advances in electronics, automation, and robotics are a few major factors driving the growth of the NDT and inspection market. The high adoption of IoT devices and rising need to assess the health of ageing assets are the other factors that propel the growth of the NDT and inspection market.



"Based on techniques, the market for the eddy-current testing (ECT) technique to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period"



The eddy-current testing technique is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024. This technique is used to measure or identify the surface and alloy content, subsurface cracks and seams, conductivity, heat treatment variations, crack depth, coating thickness, and permeability. It is widely used in the aerospace and manufacturing verticals, as well as in service environments that inspect safety or quality-related issues. The eddy-current testing approach is used to check surface-breaking cracks on metals and inspect discontinuities in metal tubes.



Training services to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"



Training services are likely to continue to gain the second-largest market share in the coming years since training NDT technicians to keep them updated with new technological trends and make them aware of changing demands of the customers is equally essential. The market for training services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



"APAC to be the fastest-growing market for non-destructive testing and inspection activities"



Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region in the NDT and inspection market owing to the rapid infrastructural development and adoption of automation in manufacturing industries in countries such as India and China. The Make in India campaign promotion by the government, along with the development in the Smart Cities project, provides lucrative opportunities for the players in the NDT and inspection market in India. The market in India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market

4.2 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market - Year-Wise Growth of Market for NDT Services

4.3 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market in APAC, By Country and Vertical, 2017

4.4 Market Share of Major Countries, 2018

4.5 Non-Destructive and Inspection Market, By Technique, 2018 Vs. 2024



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution of Non-Destructive Testing

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Public Safety and Product Quality

5.3.1.2 Continuous Advances in Electronics, Automation, and Robotics

5.3.1.3 High Adoption of IoT Devices

5.3.1.4 Rising Need to Assess Health of Aging Assets

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Dearth of Skilled and Qualified Personnel for Inspection Services

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Large-Scale Infrastructural Developments in APAC, Europe, and Latin America

5.3.3.2 Growing Demand for NDT Inspection Services From Power Generation Industry

5.3.3.3 Technological Advancements Creating New Application Areas for NDT Equipment

5.3.3.4 Importance of NDT Market in Controlling Corrosion in Aging Infrastructure

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Evident Reluctance to Adopt New NDT Techniques

5.3.4.2 Increased Complexity of Machines and Structures

5.3.4.3 High Cost of Automated NDT Equipment

5.4 Applications of NDT Market

5.4.1 Dimensional Measurement

5.4.2 Flaw Detection

5.4.3 Leak Detection

5.4.4 Estimation of Physical Properties

5.4.5 Chemical Composition Determination

5.4.5.1 Plasma Emission Spectrography

5.4.5.2 Corrosion Resistance Testing

5.4.6 Stress and Structure Analysis

5.4.7 Others



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Emerging Trends: Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Equipment Industry

6.3.1 Using Combination of Techniques

6.3.2 Development of New Materials to Refurbish Market

6.3.3 Increased Customer Expectations From NDT Market Equipment

6.4 Regulations and Standards Related to NDT Market

6.5 Leading Associations for NDT Market

6.5.1 the American Society for NDT Market

6.5.2 British Institute of Non-Destructive Testing

6.5.3 Astm International

6.5.4 Impact of Emerging Technologies on NDT Market

6.6 Economic Impact of NDT Market and Inspection Techniques

6.6.1 Use Case 1: Public Infrastructure

6.6.2 Used Case 2: Oil & Gas Industry



7 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market, By Technique

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ultrasonic Testing (UT)

7.2.1 Straight Beam Testing

7.2.2 Angle Beam Testing

7.2.3 Immersion Testing

7.2.4 Guided Wave Testing

7.2.5 Phased Array Testing

7.2.6 Time-Of-Flight Diffraction (TOFD)

7.3 Visual Inspection Testing (VT)

7.3.1 General Visual Inspection

7.3.2 Aided Visual Inspection

7.3.2.1 Borescope

7.3.2.2 Endoscope

7.3.2.3 Videoscope

7.4 Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT)

7.5 Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT)

7.5.1 Increasing Demand for Liquid Penetrant Testing Across A Variety of Materials to Drive the NDT and Inspection Market

7.6 Eddy-Current Testing (ECT)

7.6.1 Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM)

7.6.2 Remote-Field Testing (Rft)

7.6.3 Eddy-Current Array (ECA)

7.7 Radiographic Testing (Rt)

7.7.1 X-Ray Testing

7.7.2 Gamma-Ray Testing

7.7.3 Computed Radiography

7.7.4 Film Radiography

7.7.5 Direct Radiography (Real-Time)

7.8 Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)

7.9 Others

7.9.1 Terahertz Imaging

7.9.2 Near-Infrared Spectroscopy



8 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market, By Method

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Visual Inspection

8.2.1 Visual Inspection is the Most Cost-Effective Method for Surface Inspection

8.3 Surface Inspection

8.3.1 Surface Inspection Technique is Deployed to Detect Cracks and Discontinuities on the Surface of the Component.

8.4 Volumetric Inspection

8.4.1 Volumetric Inspection Method to Held the Largest Share of the NDT and Inspection Market in 2018

8.5 Other Methods



9 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market, By Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Inspection Services

9.2.1 Ultrasonic Inspection

9.2.2 Radiographic Inspection

9.2.3 Visual Inspection

9.2.4 Magnetic Particle Inspection

9.2.5 Advanced Eddy-Current Inspection

9.2.6 Liquid Penetrant Inspection

9.3 Equipment Rental Services

9.4 Calibration Services

9.4.1 Need for Higher Accuracy and Error Reduction in Testing Equipment to Drive the Demand for Calibration Services

9.5 Training Services

9.5.1 Training Services to Grow at the Highest CAGR in the Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market During the Forecast Period



10 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Manufacturing

10.2.1 Advanced NDT Techniques for Manufacturing Vertical

10.2.1.1 Electromagnetic Acoustic Transducer (EMAT) Technique

10.3 Oil & Gas

10.3.1 Refining

10.3.2 Transmission Pipelines

10.3.3 Subsea Pipelines

10.3.4 Storage Tanks

10.3.5 Advanced NDT Market Techniques for Oil & Gas Vertical

10.3.5.1 Long-Range Ultrasonic Technique (LRUT)

10.3.5.2 Positive Metal Identification Technique

10.4 Aerospace

10.4.1 Aircraft Engine Part Production Would Be Key Application Area for NDT Market Equipment Testing

10.4.2 Composite Airframe Manufacturing Likely to Be Next Cult of NDT Market Equipment Application

10.4.3 Aircraft Maintenance

10.4.4 Material Analysis

10.4.5 Advanced NDT Market Technique for Aerospace Vertical

10.4.5.1 Dynamic Thermography

10.4.5.2 Air-Coupled Ultrasound

10.4.5.3 Dynamic Interferometry

10.5 Public Infrastructure

10.5.1 Military & Defense

10.5.2 Airport Security

10.5.3 Railways

10.5.4 Bridges and Tunnels

10.5.5 Border Crossing

10.5.6 Nuclear Waste Storage and Decommissioning

10.5.7 Advanced NDT Market Techniques for Public Infrastructure

10.5.7.1 Impact Echo

10.5.7.2 Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

10.6 Automotive

10.6.1 Advanced NDT Market Techniques for Automotive Vertical

10.6.1.1 High-Energy Digital Radiography

10.7 Power Generation

10.7.1 Nuclear Power Plants

10.7.2 Wind Turbines

10.7.3 Solar Power

10.7.4 Fossil Fuel Energy

10.7.5 Advanced NDT Technique in Power Generation Vertical

10.7.5.1 Galvano Static Pulse Measurement

10.7.5.2 Ultrasonic Pulse Echo Testing

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Marine

10.8.2 Medical and Health

10.8.3 Plastics & Polymers



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Ranking Analysis of Market Players, 2017

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For All 25 Players)

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players)

12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 General Electric

13.1.2 Mistras Group

13.1.3 Olympus Corporation

13.1.4 Ashtead Technology.

13.1.5 Nikon Metrology

13.1.6 Magnaflux Corporation

13.1.7 Zetec Inc.

13.1.8 Eddyfi

13.1.9 YXLON International GmbH

13.1.10 Sonatest Ltd.

13.2 Others Key Players

13.2.1 Fischer Technology Inc.

13.2.2 NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg

13.2.3 TD Williamson, Inc.

13.2.4 Bosello High Technology Srl

13.2.5 Labquip NDT Limited

13.2.6 Ipromar Pte Ltd

13.2.7 Fprimec Solutions Inc.

13.2.8 LynX Inspection

13.2.9 Cygnus Instruments Ltd

13.2.10 Acuren Inspection Inc.



