$12+ Billion Worldwide Environmental Testing Industry to 2025 - Featuring SGS, Eurofins & Intertek Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental Testing Market by Sample (Wastewater/Effluents, Soil, Water, Air), Technology (Rapid, Conventional),Target Tested (Microbial Contamination, Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Residues, Solids), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The environmental testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 8,298.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12,111.3 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The environmental testing market Is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the growth of environmental concern among consumers and impositions of laws regarding environmental concerns are going to be the driving factor for the environmental testing market. Especially post-COVID, the concern for safety and hygiene of products has been increased among both the consumers and manufacturers, which is creating a rise in the demand for environmental testing in the market.

By technology, rapid technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapid type of technology is the most-effective option as compared to the conventional one. This technology includes various kits, spectrometry, chromatography, PCR, immunoassay, near-infrared (NIR) technology. These tests produce results quite rapidly as compared to conventional methods, which takes a longer time

By sample, the wastewater/effluent segment is estimated to account for the largest share.

With the increase in the demand for clean water and waste treatment, the demand for testing of effluents is on the rise. The recycling of wastewater to meet the increasing demand of the rising population calls for testing of safe water to consume. Therefore, this segment is dominating.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increase in the demand for certification and testing in the region is one of the major factors for the growth of the environmental testing market. Growth in demand for the development of waste infrastructure, government initiatives to improve environmental performance, and government subsidies and tax structure are the primary factors driving the environmental industry in the Asia Pacific region.

The environmental testings market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW (South Africa, the Middle East, and Others in Africa).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Environmental Testing Market

4.2 Environmental Testing Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 North America: Market, by Technology & Key Country

4.4 Market, by Type & Region

4.5 Market, by Sample



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in the Stringency in Regulations Related to Environmental Protection

5.2.1.1.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Pertaining to Cleaner Fuels to Fuel Air Testing Demand

5.2.1.2 Growing need for Cost-Saving and Time-Effective Customized Testing Services

5.2.1.3 Active Participation of Government and Regulatory Bodies to Monitor Environmental Conditions

5.2.1.4 Privatization of Environmental Testing Services

5.2.1.5 Rising Awareness About Environmental Pollution

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Investment for Accurate and Sensitive Analytical Testing

5.2.2.1.1 High Cost of Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Industrial Activities in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Introduction of Innovative Technologies

5.2.3.3 Growing Industrialization and Rapid Urbanization Fuel the Demand for Environmental Testing

5.2.3.4 Increasing Awareness About Water Safety

5.2.3.5 Development of Environmental-Friendly Industries

5.2.3.6 Integration of Technologies Through Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Basic Supporting Infrastructure

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Dynamics of the Environmental Testing Market



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Industry Analysis

6.1.1 Industrial Activity & Environmental Pollution

6.1.2 Sustainable Environmental Practices

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.3.1 Upcoming Technologies in the Environmental Testing Market

6.3.1.1 Microarray

6.3.1.2 Biochip

6.3.1.3 Biosensors

6.3.1.4 Flow Cytometry

6.3.1.5 Nirs

6.4 Ecosystem Map

6.4.1 Food Safety & Tic: Ecosystem View

6.4.2 Food Safety & Tic: Market Map

6.5 Yc-Ycc Shift

6.6 Case Studies

6.6.1 Case Study 1

6.6.1.1 Title

6.6.1.2 Problem Statement

6.6.1.3 Publisher Approach

6.6.1.4 Revenue Impact (RI)

6.6.2 Case Study 2

6.6.2.1 Title

6.6.2.2 Problem Statement

6.6.2.3 Publisher Approach

6.6.2.4 Revenue Impact (RI)

6.6.3 Case Study 3

6.6.3.1 Title

6.6.3.2 Problem Statement

6.6.3.3 Publisher Approach

6.6.3.4 Revenue Impact (RI)



7 Regulations for the Environmental Testing Market

7.1 US

7.2 Canada

7.3 Mexico

7.4 Germany

7.5 UK

7.6 France

7.7 Italy

7.8 Spain

7.9 India

7.10 Japan

7.11 Indonesia: Environmental Regulatory Framework

7.12 Brazil



8 Environmental Testing Market, by Sample

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Sample

8.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario

8.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario

8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

8.2 Wastewater/Effluent

8.2.1 Wastewater/Effluent is the Dominating Sample Segment for the Market

8.3 Soil

8.3.1 Soil Testing Helps in Various Degree of Analysis to Increase Crop Production and help to Meet the RIse in the Demand of Food

8.4 Water

8.4.1 Due to the Increase in the Usage of Water in Various Sectors, Quality Check is a Necessity

8.5 Air

8.5.1 RIse in Airborne Diseases and Pollution Level Has Increased the Demand for Environmental Testing Services for Air Samples



9 Environmental Testing Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Environmental Testing Market, by Technology 109

9.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario

9.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario

9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

9.2 Conventional

9.2.1 Conventional Methods Providing Initial Picture for Any Sample Source

9.2.2 Culture Plate Method to Detect Presence of Microbes

9.2.3 Dissolved Oxygen (Do) Determination in Water Analysis

9.2.4 Biological & Chemical Oxygen Demand

9.3 Rapid Method

9.3.1 Rapid Testing is the Dominating and Fastest-Growing Segment

9.3.2 Spectrometry

9.3.3 Chromatography

9.3.4 PCR

9.3.5 Immunoassay

9.3.6 Near-Infrared (Nir) Technology



10 Environmental Testing Market, by Targets Tested

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Environmental Testing Market, by Targets Tested

10.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario

10.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario

10.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

10.2 Microbial Contamination

10.2.1 Microbial Contamination of Water Bodies: a Key Concern Driving the Market Growth

10.2.2 Unregulated Microbiological Contaminants

10.3 Organic Compounds

10.3.1 Households at High Risk of Exposure to Organic Compounds Likely to Necessitate Environmental Testing

10.4 Heavy Metals

10.4.1 Increasing Industrial Activities are Responsible for the Release of Toxic Heavy Metals

10.5 Residues

10.5.1 Release of Residues Due to Agricultural Activities Likely to Drive the Demand for Environmental Testing

10.6 Solids

10.6.1 Solids are Less Likely to Cause Permanent Environmental Damage



11 Environmental Testing Market, by End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Agriculture & Irrigation Sector

11.2.1 The Agriculture & Irrigation Sector is the Dominant End-User Segment of Environmental Testing Services

11.3 Government Institutes and R&D Laboratories

11.3.1 With Increase in Global Trade, the need for Environmental Testing Has become a Necessity

11.4 Industrial Product Manufacturers

11.4.1 Stringent Government Rules and Norms Driving the Market

11.5 Forestry & Geology

11.5.1 need for Sustainable Growth of the Environment Boosting the Demand for Environmental Testing Services



12 Environmental Testing Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Environmental Testing Market, by Region

12.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario

12.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario

12.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Rest of the World



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Environmental Testing Market: Market Share Analysis, 2019

13.4 Revenue Analysis

13.5 COVID-19 Specific Company Response

13.6 Key Market Developments

13.6.1 Expansions

13.6.2 Acquisitions

13.6.3 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Partnerships



14 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles

14.1 Company Evaluation Matrix (Overall Market)

14.1.1 Star

14.1.2 Pervasive

14.1.3 Emerging Leaders

14.1.4 Emerging Companies

14.2 Company Profiles

14.2.1 SGS

14.2.2 Eurofins

14.2.3 Intertek

14.2.4 Bureau Veritas

14.2.5 ALS

14.2.6 Tuv Sud

14.2.7 Asurequality

14.2.8 Merieux

14.2.9 Microbac

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups/SMEs)

14.3.1 Progressive Companies

14.3.2 Starting Blocks

14.3.3 Responsive Companies

14.3.4 Dynamic Companies

14.4 Start-Ups/SME Profiles

14.4.1 R J Hill

14.4.2 Symbio Laboratories

14.4.3 Alex Stewart International

14.4.4 Emsl Analytical, Inc.

14.4.5 Hydrologic Associates

14.4.6 Environmental Testing, Inc.

14.4.8 Advanced Analytical Testing & Research Laboratories

14.4.9 American Environmental Testing Laboratory, Llc

14.4.10 Pace Analytical

14.4.11 Analab Corporation



15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlq2qy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

