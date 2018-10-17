12 Block O'Toole & Murphy Attorneys Honored by Super Lawyers in 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The serious personal injury trial lawyers at Block O'Toole & Murphy have once again been recognized by Super Lawyers magazine. This year, 9 attorneys have been named Super Lawyers, and 3 have been selected as Rising Stars.

This honor is reserved for the top 5% of attorneys in their practice area and state. To be chosen, lawyers are first nominated by their peers and then evaluated across 12 categories of professional excellence. Rising Stars is a designation reserved for standout attorneys who are under the age of 40 or have been practicing for 10 years or less.

The Block O'Toole & Murphy attorneys selected include all six partners, five associates and an of counsel attorney. The honorees are:

Jeffrey A. Block

Daniel P. O'Toole

Stephen J. Murphy

S. Joseph Donahue

David L. Scher

Scott Occhiogrosso

Frederick C. Aranki

Michael J. Hurwitz

Ravi Sattiraju

Christina (Mark) Mercado

Daniel Seiden

Romina Tominovic

Partners Jeffrey Block and Daniel O'Toole have been recognized for over 10 years, while Partner Stephen Murphy celebrates his eighth straight year receiving this designation.

Block O'Toole & Murphy is well-known for their record-setting results, including a $20,181,484 verdict in New York State's Court of Claims and a $32,756,156 verdict in a pedestrian accident case – the largest non-medical malpractice verdict in the history of Long Island. The law firm has also attained well over 300 verdicts and settlements exceeding $1,000,000.

While it is impossible to undo the physical and emotional trauma suffered in catastrophic accidents, the attorneys at Block O'Toole & Murphy will always be there to fight for the rights of their seriously injured clients.

"The responsibility of representing the interests of those who are most vulnerable is something we take very seriously," said Founding Partner Jeffrey Block. "To do it right you need top, committed lawyers who will never stop working at their craft. We're honored that our efforts have been recognized by Super Lawyers."

About Block O'Toole & Murphy

Block O'Toole & Murphy is a top personal injury law firm in New York, serving victims who have been hurt because of another party's negligence. The firm has recovered over $1 billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for clients in car crash, construction accident, and other personal injury cases.

For a free consultation, please call 212-736-5300



