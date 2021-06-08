12 Essential Insights for Emotional Sobriety Becomes #1 New Release on Amazon in Twelve-Step Programs

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Allen Berger's much anticipated 5th book in the 12 Series, 12 Essential Insights for Emotional Sobriety, was released on Amazon June 3, 2021, and is already the #1 New Release in Twelve-Step Programs.

Published by 4th Dimension Publishing, LLC in Los Angeles, California, 12 Essential Insights for Emotional Sobriety offers readers tools to getting their recovery unstuck. It is priced at $24.95 and available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/12-Essential-Insights-Emotional-Sobriety/dp/1955415129/.

Like the acorn, we are ready to grow, says Dr. Allen Berger, in talking about his new book, "12 Essential Insights for Emotional Sobriety."

The sense of balance is thrown off by what someone said, how a meeting went, or fears about coming events. Most of the times, these things seem minor, but nibble at the psyche, like so many paper cuts, building up and diminishing quality of life.

There is a solution, uncovered 70 years ago by Bill Wilson, known around the world as Bill W., a founder of the Alcoholics Anonymous 12-step program of recovery. The solution is a practice called emotional sobriety.

Bill W.'s discovery is NOT just for people who are recovering from addiction. It's for everyone. Bill W., long in recovery from alcoholism, realized that his long-term problems occurred, in part, because his sense of self, wholeness, and well-being was completely dependent on external events.

Bill W. found his solution in the concept of emotional sobriety, essentially the practice of learning not to try to control emotions but rather to understand and moderate reactions to them. In 12 Essential Insights for Emotional Sobriety, psychotherapist Dr. Allen Berger writes simply to explain and expand on this concept, combining wisdom from 12-step programs like Alcoholics Anonymous with long-accepted psychological principles. Through heart-rending stories of profound change, careful explanation, and thoughtful exercises, Dr. Berger guides you to a calmer place—and a better life.

Allen Berger, PhD is a popular public speaker and nationally recognized expert on the science of recovery. He is the author of 12 Stupid Things That Mess Up Recovery, 12 More Stupid Things That Mess Up Recovery, 12 Smart Things to Do When the Booze and Drugs Are Gone, and 12 Hidden Rewards of Making Amends. Dr. Berger co-hosts a weekly podcast and moderates a virtual support group for people interested in practicing emotional sobriety. Dr. Berger is a psychotherapist with a unique gift for blending and explaining the practice of psychology with the wisdom of 12-Step recovery programs.

