12 Members from EO DC Earn Spot on Inc. 5000 List
287 EO Member-Owned Companies Ranked on the 38th Annual List by Inc. Magazine
Sep 04, 2019, 11:22 ET
WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO), the world's leading peer-to-peer network of successful business owners celebrates the achievements of 287 members whose businesses have earned a spot on the 2019 Inc. 5000. The annual list curated by Inc. magazine honors the extraordinary journeys of the fastest-growing companies in America.
EO's local chapter in Washington, DC has counted 12 members who have made it to the prestigious list this year.
"EO brings together some of the best entrepreneurial minds across the world and it's no surprise that we have so many members whose businesses have listed on the 2019 Inc. 5000. We congratulate our members on their success and hope to continue supporting their entrepreneurial journeys in the years to come," said Jason Sze, EO Global Chair.
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held from October 10 to 12, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona.
"Being included in the Inc. 5000 list is truly an honor for the recipients on the list," stated Ann Dolin, President of EO DC. "It is exciting to see our members be recognized in such a high-impact manner. This is great recognition for the entrepreneurship we see in our region."
The Washington-metropolitan EO DC members included in this year's Inc. 5000 include:
|
275
|
Serge Khoury
|
Take2 Consulting
|
498
|
Pawla Ghaleb
|
PBG Consulting
|
1510
|
KoJo Addae-Mintah
|
WhirlWind Technologies
|
1917
|
Andy Steggles
|
Higher Logic
|
1997
|
Francisco Serrano
|
121 USA
|
2477
|
Marielle Shortell
|
Silver Lining Design Group
|
2574
|
Viraj Gandhi
|
Paradyme Management
|
3091
|
Travis Martin
|
Chesapeake Plumbing & Heating
|
3674
|
Alan Pentz
|
Corner Alliance
|
3844
|
Pierre Abushacra
|
FIREHOOK
|
4063
|
Clark Kendall
|
Kendall Capital Management
|
4901
|
Steve and James Reznikoff
|
MicroSystems Automation Group
The full list of the 2019 Inc. 5000 honorees, can be found at:
https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2019/top-private-companies-2019-inc5000.html
About Entrepreneurs' Organization
Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a global, peer-to-peer network of more than 14,000 influential business owners with 193 chapters in 60 countries. Founded in 1987, EO is the catalyst that enables leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow, leading to greater success in business and beyond.
The DC chapter of EO was founded in 1991 and is one of the largest chapters in the US. Through its core values: Boldly Go, Thirst for Learning, Make a Mark, Trust and Respect and 'Cool!' EO strives to build the world's most influential community of entrepreneurs.
