12 Members from EO DC Earn Spot on Inc. 5000 List

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO), the world's leading peer-to-peer network of successful business owners celebrates the achievements of 287 members whose businesses have earned a spot on the 2019 Inc. 5000. The annual list curated by Inc. magazine honors the extraordinary journeys of the fastest-growing companies in America.

EO's local chapter in Washington, DC has counted 12 members who have made it to the prestigious list this year.

"EO brings together some of the best entrepreneurial minds across the world and it's no surprise that we have so many members whose businesses have listed on the 2019 Inc. 5000. We congratulate our members on their success and hope to continue supporting their entrepreneurial journeys in the years to come," said Jason Sze, EO Global Chair.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held from October 10 to 12, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona.

"Being included in the Inc. 5000 list is truly an honor for the recipients on the list," stated Ann Dolin, President of EO DC. "It is exciting to see our members be recognized in such a high-impact manner. This is great recognition for the entrepreneurship we see in our region."

The Washington-metropolitan EO DC members included in this year's Inc. 5000 include:

275 Serge Khoury Take2 Consulting 498 Pawla Ghaleb PBG Consulting 1510 KoJo Addae-Mintah WhirlWind Technologies 1917 Andy Steggles Higher Logic 1997 Francisco Serrano 121 USA 2477 Marielle Shortell Silver Lining Design Group 2574 Viraj Gandhi Paradyme Management 3091 Travis Martin Chesapeake Plumbing & Heating 3674 Alan Pentz Corner Alliance 3844 Pierre Abushacra FIREHOOK 4063 Clark Kendall Kendall Capital Management 4901 Steve and James Reznikoff MicroSystems Automation Group

The full list of the 2019 Inc. 5000 honorees, can be found at:

https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2019/top-private-companies-2019-inc5000.html

About Entrepreneurs' Organization

Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a global, peer-to-peer network of more than 14,000 influential business owners with 193 chapters in 60 countries. Founded in 1987, EO is the catalyst that enables leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow, leading to greater success in business and beyond.

The DC chapter of EO was founded in 1991 and is one of the largest chapters in the US. Through its core values: Boldly Go, Thirst for Learning, Make a Mark, Trust and Respect and 'Cool!' EO strives to build the world's most influential community of entrepreneurs.

