"12 O'Clock Boyz" Director Sues Lotfy Nathan and Overbrook Entertainment for Copyright and Trademark Infringement

According to the complaint, Nathan's 12 O'Clock Boys copies the "concept, setting, feel, mood, and approach" of Monbo's 12 O'Clock Boyz film series. The complaint further alleges that Nathan's 12 O'Clock Boys includes unauthorized clips from Monbo's films, and uses Monbo's image and voice without permission.

Taje Monbo and Deafueh Monbo, who are Baltimore locals, own several trademarks for "12 O'Clock Boyz".

The lawsuit asserts that Nathan's 12 O'Clock Boys is an unauthorized derivative work of Monbo's 12 O'Clock Boyz. Hence, Overbrook Entertainment's feature adaptation of Nathan's 12 O'Clock Boys infringes Monbo's copyrights and trademark, the suit states.

"It's unfortunate that a fellow filmmaker would appropriate my work in an effort to replace me in Baltimore's history as the creator of 12 O'Clock Boyz," said Monbo.

The case is Monbo et al v. Nathan et al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 1:18-CV-05930.

For more information, visit www.12OClockBoyzNews.com or Twitter:@12OClockBoyz_

SOURCE 12 O'Clock Boyz

Related Links

http://12oclockboyznews.com

