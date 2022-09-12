12 Pickleball Courts, 6 Group Fitness Studios and One Huge Olympic Pool, Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch Gears Up for Fall Opening

Memberships now available for 100,000-square-foot athletic country club near PGA TPC Craig Ranch golf course

MCKINNEY, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything is bigger in Texas and now, as Life Time ( NYSE: LTH) gets set to bring its 12th destination to the Dallas-Fort Worth metro later this fall in McKinney, the company will soon operate 29 Life Time locations in the state.

Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch now has Founders' Memberships available for the club that will be located near the PGA TPC Craig Ranch golf course and only a few miles from Life Time's Plano and Allen locations. A membership at Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch will include:

Access to 12 new outdoor pickleball courts featuring brand new surfaces, nets and lighting to ensure your games can go into the night.

Unlimited access to Life Time's Signature Group Training Classes: GTX, Alpha and Ultra Fit. Each of these classes offers progressive programming, a supportive community and guidance from expert coaches.

A unique outdoor pool space compared to other Life Time locations, with the only 50-meter Olympic-sized pool in the area, a full LifeCafe with indoor and outdoor seating, and an outdoor firepit with surrounding TVs.

A wide range of group fitness classes with dedicated studios for yoga, Pilates, cycle, barre and two additional studios for Life Time's signature formats like Barbell Strength and Warrior Sculpt.

A massive, state-of-the-art workout floor with hundreds of pieces of equipment for cardiovascular and strength training.

Kids Academy featuring Kids programming with Studio classes, art, music, Spanish immersion, homework help and more (up to 2.5 hours daily).

LifeSpa offering esthetician services and massage.

LT Recovery featuring compression, massage, and chiropractic services.

Luxury dressing rooms with whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms and high-end, complimentary shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion, and mouthwash.

Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch was announced in late 2021 following the purchase and multi-million-dollar renovation to the former Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa. Life Time team members will serve members from nine months to 90+ years throughout the club, which features an abundance of health and wellness activities starting with its Kids Academy up through specialized ARORA programming for active agers.

"We're thrilled about the community we're joining and to welcome members this fall," says Jeff Mangan, General Manager at Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch. "Our outdoor pool space, expansive exercise floor, executive locker rooms and pickleball courts set us apart to help people live happy and healthy lives."

The opening of Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch comes as Life Time celebrates more than 30 years as the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand this year. Life Time has served millions of people with more than one billion visits, has been part of incredible stories of personal achievement and life-altering events and has grown a community of like-minded people seeking health and happiness.

For more information on features and amenities, visit Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch, or call 866-770-1546. Additionally, follow along at LifeTime.Life on Facebook and Instagram.

After McKinney at Craig Ranch, Life Time will continue growing its Texas footprint with the planned 2023 opening of Life Time Sienna in Missouri City.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time ( NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

