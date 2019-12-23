1/2 Price Mattress Gifts Broward County With Luxury Brand Name Mattresses Up to 70% Off This Christmas

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A locally owned mattress company is giving Broward County the gift of a good night's sleep this Christmas. With two locations, they aim to help as many families as possible get a new brand name mattress this holiday season. With prices up to 70% off retail, it could be within reach to get everyone in the family their very own bed set this Christmas.

Go to 954beds.com or contact their Dania Beach store at (954) 842-4745 or Cooper City store at (954) 680-2077.

To provide Broward County with discounted brand name mattresses, 1/2 Price Mattress stocks luxury mattress from brand names like Sealy, Serta, and Tempur-pedic. They also offer a 90-day payment plan with no credit check on their already affordable prices. Families who need a quality mattress that but can't afford the mattress prices in big-name retailers can find exactly what they need at 1/2 Price Mattress in Broward County.

Sleep better this Christmas by visiting a 1/2 Price Mattress Showroom in Dania Beach or Cooper City.

Affordable brand name mattresses without pushy salespeople.

Call their stores at Dania Beach (954) 842-4745 or Cooper City (954) 680-2077.

At both of their locations in Broward County, 1/2 Price Mattress employs knowledgeable and helpful sales staff. Since their sales staff is not paid by commission, there is no pressure for them to make sales and move on to the next customer. This offers a customer-friendly environment that allows shoppers to feel free to browse and keep trying out mattresses for comfort until they find the one that is right for them. To provide top quality customer service the salespeople at 1/2 Price Mattress know which types of mattresses work best for what type of sleeper. Their hands-off and educated approach helps customers feel more confident in the purchase of their new brand name mattress.

Enjoy buying a discount mattress hassle-free at any 1/2 Price Mattress in Broward County.

1/2 Price Mattress has served Broward County for nearly 3 decades. With 2 locations, one in Dania Beach and one in Cooper City, this local mattress store aims to help all residents have a good night's sleep. The discount mattress showroom offers a 90-day payment plan without a credit check to their customers. During their Christmas Mattress Blowout, customers enjoy up to 70% off retail prices on brand name mattresses. They offer a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, same-day delivery, and full-service setup.

Shoppers looking for an affordable brand name mattress set should visit either of their showrooms in Dania Beach or Cooper City. Those looking for a mattress can visit the discount mattress store online or contact their locations at Dania Beach (954) 842-4745 or Cooper City (954) 680-2077.

Related Images

1-2-price-mattress-is-giving-up-to.jpg

1/2 Price Mattress is giving up to 70% off this Christmas.

Go to 954beds.com or contact their Dania Beach store at (954) 842-4745 or Cooper City store at (954) 680-2077.

SOURCE 1/2 Price Mattress of Dania Beach and Cooper City