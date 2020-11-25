1/2 Price Mattress of Miami Offers 75% Off Name Brand Mattresses For Black Friday

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rest easy this holiday season because of 1/2 Price Mattress of Miami (305Beds.com). Miami's discount luxury name brand bedding store houses more than 1,000 recently manufactured name brand mattresses. Big name brand mattresses are 75% off for Black Friday. Every mattress sold comes with a 1-to-4-year warranty against mechanical failure. Financing and free same day delivery are also available. Customers can kick off the holiday season and usher in the new year with comfort and relaxation.

Half Price Mattress of Miami

1/2 Price Mattress has a history of not only specializing in volume purchasing direct from the manufacturer, but also providing excellent customer service. Unlike its competitors, 1/2 Price Mattress is not a clearance center. This is a key distinction for discerning, wallet-conscious sleepers across North Miami. Their inventory is fresh and new. As a true factory outlet, 1/2 Price Mattress carries mattresses for every deal-seeking customer: Brand-New Extra-Firms, Firms, Cushion Firms, Plushes, Ultra-Plushes, Euro Tops, Pillow Tops, Super Pillow Tops, Memory Foam, and Hybrids, as well as box springs for that extra support. At 1/2 Price Mattress, the showroom and the stockroom alike are free of customer returns and rejects from nearby giant retailers. Instead, customers will find coveted brands like Serta Dream Haven, Foster, Temper-pedic, Simmons, and Simmons Beautyrest—and, again, all new mattresses every time.

One can also shop online here at 1/2 Price Mattress store.

Save money and don't get hassled: 1/2 Price Mattress does not employ salespersons who earn commissions directly from the manufacturer. Anyone who walks in the door is spared from empty sales pitches. All they're promised is a good night's sleep (and don't forget that warranty)! What the courteous and experienced staff does bring is handy, expert advice for the type of mattress that best suits its customers' needs. Staff members honor their duty to find the ideal handcrafted mattress and box springs for each and every customer — or perhaps help them navigate the wide selection of classic furniture in the store, too. A new mattress purchase might just require other home furnishing and Décor purchases, as well.

Easy Financing with Snap, Synchrony or Acima

Peruse the furniture collection at 1/2 Price Mattress of Miami. Offerings span bedroom, living room, dining room, home office, and recreational collections for a full home experience. Accent pieces, such as trunks, tray tables, screens, shoe racks, artwork, and even grandfather clocks, are available, too. Visit the store website at www.305beds.com to try a free room design planner to help them lay out and visualize their home re-designs and upgrades, room by room.

For more information, visit www.305beds.com. Inquire about Black Friday Deals. Call (305) 685-1238.

13900 NW 7th Ave. Miami, FL 33168

Store is Closed on Thanksgiving. Store is Open on Black Friday 10AM-7PM.

