1/2 Price Mattress of West Palm Beach Offers 50% Off Name Brand Mattresses On Black Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, rest easy with 1/2 Price Mattress of West Palm Beach (561beds.com). South Florida's top source for discount luxury name brand bedding houses more than 1,000 recently manufactured name brand mattresses. They are all 50% off for Black Friday. Every mattress sold comes with a 1-to-4-year warranty against mechanical failure. Financing and same-day delivery are available. Customers can kick off the holiday season and usher in the new year with comfort and relaxation.

1/2 Price Mattress of Palm Beaches

1/2 Price Mattress has a history of specializing in volume purchasing direct from the manufacturer and providing excellent customer service. Unlike its competitors, 1/2 Price Mattress is not a clearance center. This is a key distinction for discerning, wallet-conscious sleepers across Palm Beach. Instead, all of 1/2 Price Mattress's inventory is fresh, new, and Goldilocks-approved. As a true factory outlet, 1/2 Price Mattress carries mattresses for every deal-seeking customer: Brand-new Extra-Firms, Firms, Cushion Firms, Plushes Ultra-Plushes, Euro Tops, Pillow Tops, Super Pillow Tops, Memory Foam, and Hybrids, as well as box springs for that extra support. At 1/2 Price Mattress, the showroom and the stockroom alike are free of customer returns and rejects from nearby giant retailers. Instead, customers will find coveted brands like Serta Dream Haven, Foster, Temperpedic, Simmons, and Simmons Beautyrest—and, again, all new mattresses every time.

Another plus for budget-minded customers: 1/2 Price Mattress does not employ salespersons who earn commissions directly from the manufacturer, so anyone who walks in the door is spared from empty sales pitches. All they're promised is a good night's sleep (and don't forget that warranty)! What the courteous and experienced staff does bring is handy, expert advice for the type of mattress that best suits its customers' needs. Staff members honor their duty to find the ideal handcrafted mattress and box springs for every customer or perhaps help them navigate the wide selection of classic furniture in the store, too. A new mattress purchase might just require other home furnishing and décor purchases.

Black Friday customers might also be interested in perusing the furniture collection at 1/2 Price Mattress of the Palm Beaches. Offerings span bedroom, living room, dining room, home office, and recreational collections for a full home experience. Accent pieces, such as trunks, tray tables, screens, shoe racks, artwork, and even grandfather clocks, are available too. Customers can visit the store website at www.561beds.com to try a free room design planner to help them lay out and visualize their home re-designs and upgrades, room by room.

For more information, visit www.561beds.com. Call 561-478-5354.

Address: 4869 Okeechobee Blvd #1, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Thursday (Thanksgiving) 10AM–9PM Hours might differ Friday (Black Friday) 10AM–9PM Hours might differ Saturday 9AM–8PM Sunday 12–6PM Monday 10AM–9PM Tuesday 10AM–9PM

