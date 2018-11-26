12-Year-Old Entrepreneur To Open Pop-Up Library In West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve-year-old philanthropist and entrepreneur Taylor Moxey will open her third mini-library on November 27 at a new outdoor activity space called "Dance into the Sunset," located at 600 4th Street in West Palm Beach. Housed in a converted and refurbished shipping container, the new public library includes a range of reading materials for all ages to enjoy seven days a week, from dawn to dusk. The pop-up library is a partnership between the Taylor Moxey Foundation, City of West Palm Beach, West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District and the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency.

The library opening marks the debut of the new outdoor activity space, which aims to connect the Historic Northwest with Downtown West Palm Beach by creating a vibrant, walkable path between Downtown and the Sunset Lounge.

An ambitious and hardworking entrepreneur, Moxey transformed a $40 loan from her parents into an expanding empire. She has successfully built a cupcake company; written an inspirational best-selling book; and developed a line of motivational daily mantra cards. She also created the Taylor Moxey Foundation to empower young girls and boys like her to become leaders in their communities.

Under the Taylor Moxey Foundation, the library was created to help improve literacy in low-income areas by making books more accessible to children and adults. Moxey's West Palm Beach library marks the third location, with others in the small village of Mangrove Cay in the Bahamas and Omni Park in Miami.

From the shipping container structure to the shelving system, the libraries are designed to serve as creative learning spaces. The West Palm Beach location, which works on the honor system, houses a range of books for both children and adults. The books are not arranged categorically to encourage readers to discover new topics and increase curiosity as they browse row after row. The shipping container was donated by Seaboard Marine, the books come from a variety of donors, and the interior design was provided by FYI Network's Anya Cesar.

Launched four years ago, the A&E District encompasses more than 20 distinct and distinguished cultural venues. In addition to helping bring the Taylor Moxey Library to West Palm Beach, the A&E District has been involved in numerous other pop-up performances and projects.

