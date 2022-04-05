120+ Of The Top Cannabis Executives, Lawmakers And Celebrities, All In One Room: Where, When And How!? Benzinga Returns To Miami

More than 120 speakers. The top names in the cannabis space. 2 days. One event. All of your networking needs, satisfied.

DETROIT, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the best-attended cannabis investing event in the world, which gathers the top decision makers in the industry, is returning to Florida on April 20 and April 21, 2022. Meet us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel to enjoy exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow at an event hosted by Benzinga, a financial news and data company recently acquired at a $300 million valuation.

Hear directly from the executives of top-performing cannabis companies and get priceless insights from the world's leading cannabis investors, all in one place.

Who's Speaking

The upgraded version of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the biggest and best yet, will not only feature the traditional keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, and investor and celebrity appearances, but also a larger exhibit floor and enhanced industry networking opportunities.

Among the more than 120 speakers in our lineup, you'll hear from:

Irwin Simon , CEO, Tilray

, CEO, Tilray Kim Rivers , CEO, Trulieve

, CEO, Trulieve Jason Wild , CIO JW Asset Management & President of Terrascend

, CIO JW Asset Management & President of Terrascend Rep. Nancy Mace , Congresswoman, U.S. Congress

, Congresswoman, U.S. Congress Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman, Curaleaf

, Executive Chairman, Curaleaf Jen Drake , Co-COO, Ayr Wellness

, Co-COO, Ayr Wellness Ricky Sandler , CEO & CIO, Eminence Capital

, CEO & CIO, Eminence Capital David Klein , CEO, Canopy Growth

, CEO, Canopy Growth Troy Datcher , CEO, The Parent Company

, CEO, The Parent Company Aaron Miles , CIO, Verano

, CIO, Verano Nancy Whiteman , CEO, Wana Brands

, CEO, Emily Paxhia , Managing Partner, Poseidon

, Managing Partner, Poseidon Jim Kirsch , Senior Managing Director, Alliance Global Partners

, Senior Managing Director, Alliance Global Partners Chad Bronstein , Founder & CEO, Fyllo

, Founder & CEO, Fyllo Brett Novey , CEO, PharmaCann

, CEO, PharmaCann Rep. Davis Joyce , Congressman, U.S. Congress

, Congressman, U.S. Congress Mike Tyson , Founder, Tyson 2.0

, Founder, Tyson 2.0 Isiah Thomas , CEO & Chairman, One World Products

A Proven Model

After 13 extremely successful editions in Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Miami, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is going bigger than ever.

The April 20 and April 21 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will include, for the first time ever, an expo floor to give more visibility to the brands that are shaping this space. In addition, attendees will enjoy private meeting areas, comfortable seating and premium food options.

"We've seen cannabis businesses raise tens of millions of dollars at our events and this year's meeting will be even larger, with a record level of investment capital and top-notch operators," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "We'll also dive into key issues related to cannabis and capital markets with these incredible speakers."

