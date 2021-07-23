120Water Expands Capabilities to Meet Emerging LCRR Market Demand, Grows Customer Base 390%

INDIANAPOLIS, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 120Water, the nation's leader in water quality and lead management programs, recently launched two new offerings to help water professionals across the country prepare for pending regulatory and infrastructure demand through the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) and Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework.

"Water professionals across the country are preparing for massive change and 120Water is proud to partner with our customers to deliver solutions that help make that daunting task a little easier," said Megan Glover, Co-Founder and CEO at 120Water. "This year we've experienced 390% growth in the systems we work with, which can be attributed to the coming regulatory and infrastructure demands they are faced with."

Recently 120Water launched two new offerings to help water professionals meet such demands. The first is a curated network of organizations known as the Service Partner Network (SPN). LCRR will require new capabilities from water systems from advanced data management and field services to communications strategies. 120Water's SPN includes partners with expertise in environmental and engineering consulting, communications best practices and more; all partners are designed to help systems manage any area of LCRR requirements.

"The Lead and Copper Rule Revisions will be one of the biggest regulatory changes for the water industry in the last thirty years," said Ike Moss, General Manager at Khafra, an Engineering Consulting Firm and 120Water SPN partner. "We're excited to partner with an experienced team like 120Water who knows how to manage lead compliance programs. Together we'll help water professionals ease the operational and logistical burden while protecting public health."

Furthering their efforts to prepare systems for the future and scale appropriately, 120Water also launched its Technical Assistance Program (TAP) in partnership with Indiana University's O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. The program enables graduate students to gain real-world consulting experience under the direction of the 120Water Services team, investing in the next generation of industry professionals.

The first cohort of TAP students includes six individuals hailing from Indiana, Utah, Virginia, and Ohio who are working with 120Water to run data analysis and back-end support for over 90 communities across the country.

"Recruiting, training and retaining workforce in water is among one of the sector's most pressing challenges," said Glover. "Our hope is that by partnering with the workforce of the future and exposing students in TAP to real-world programs that improve our nation's infrastructure and the access to clean drinking water, we will ignite the interest of the next generation of water professionals."

ABOUT 120WATER

120Water is the end-to-end solution used by water professionals across the country to manage critical lead and drinking water programs. Comprised of secure cloud-based software, services and point of use kits, 120Water's solution provides tailored workflows for complying with lead and water quality programs that protect public health. Their team of water, policy and technology experts have supported over 7,000 sampling events across the country, partnering with water systems and government agencies such as Citizens Energy Group, the City of Providence, the City of Asheville, and Chicago Public Schools to protect public health and provide clean drinking water to all communities.

SOURCE 120Water