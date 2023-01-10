$121 Billion Worldwide Cytokine Industry to 2027 - Featuring AbbVie, Abcam, Amgen and Applied Biological Materials Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cytokine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cytokine market reached a value of US$ 76.67 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 121.25 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.94% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A cytokine refers to a group of proteins, peptides, or glycoproteins released by specific cells to control the growth and activity of the immune system and blood cells. It can regulate immunity, inflammation, and hematopoiesis on account of its high-affinity picomolar concentrations. It is usually injected under the skin or into muscles or veins to help prevent or manage chemotherapy side effects and treat cancer. It also boosts anti-cancer activities by sending signals that make abnormal cells die and normal cells live longer. Presently, it is gaining widespread adoption in cell and gene therapy for the expansion and differentiation of various cell types, ex vivo cultures, and other therapeutic approaches.



The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is transmitted via droplets that can induce the excessive production of proinflammatory cytokines and lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) aggravation and tissue damage. As tissue damage can result in multi-organ failure and death, there is a rise in the demand for solutions that target cytokines to manage patients, improve survival rates, and reduce mortality.

Apart from this, the increasing prevalence of cancer, in confluence with the escalating demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) that provide less post-operative pain and complications and faster recovery time, is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, as cytokines act as diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic agents and biomarkers for health and diseases, they are gaining traction in diverse functions, including immune cell differentiation, inflammation, angiogenesis, tumorigenesis, neurobiology, and viral pathogenesis. Besides this, the rising cases of atopic dermatitis (AD), a recurrent, chronic, and inflammatory skin disease that processes with severe itchiness, is driving the demand for new cytokines in the pathogenesis of AD and developing improved therapeutic targets.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Abcam plc, Amgen Inc., Applied Biological Materials Inc. (abm), Bio-Techne Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and UCB S.A.



