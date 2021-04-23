124 Patient Groups Urge Biden Administration to Improve Prescription Drug Affordability

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute (HIV+Hep) and American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA), in collaboration with 122 other patient and provider organizations, delivered a sign-on letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra that urges HHS and the Biden administration to enact policies and protections that improve prescription drug affordability for the American people. The letter details how recent trends in the healthcare system, including high deductible plans and high cost-sharing, have threatened treatment affordability for patients, which negatively impacts adherence and worsens health outcomes. The patient advocates encourage Secretary Becerra and the Biden administration to:

HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute Logo American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association Logo

Enforce ACA Non-Discrimination Provisions. Institute Cost-Sharing Caps for Patients. Require Insurers to Offer Plans that Include First Dollar Coverage of Prescription Drugs. Count Copay Assistance Towards Patient's Out-Of-Pocket Maximums. Address the Role of Rebates and Pharmacy Benefit Managers.

"While the Biden administration and Congress have recently taken steps to make insurance premiums more affordable, they must also enact policies to ensure insurance works for patients by improving prescription drug affordability. The need for immediate action is mounting as patients are facing significant barriers to afford and access their medications amid the economic challenges of COVID-19, harmful insurance policies, and trends in patient cost-sharing requirements," said Carl Schmid, executive director of the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute.

"Current trends in our healthcare system are leaving many vulnerable and underserved patients with few safeguards from rising out-of-pocket costs for their prescription medications," said Lilly Stairs, interim CEO of the Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA). "We look forward to working with Secretary Becerra and President Biden to implement solutions that improve prescription drug affordability and access for the American people and build on the foundation of the Affordable Care Act."

In addition to the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute and AARDA, other groups that signed the letter include American Diabetes Association, Arthritis Foundation, Easterseals, Hemophilia Foundation of America, Lupus Foundation of America, Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, National Alliance on Mental Illness, National Viral Hepatitis Roundtable, and Susan G. Komen.

You can read the full letter here.

Media Contact:

Lauren Archambeault

(202) 471-4228 ext. 113

[email protected]

SOURCE HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute