$125+ Billion Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market, 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market by Service (Pharmaceutical, Biologics, Active Pharma Ingredients, Tablet, Capsule, Parenteral, Oral Liquid), End User - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 126.63 billion by 2024 from USD 90 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is driven by the rising demand for generics, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs. Also, the increasing demand for biological therapies, growing focus on specialty medicines, growth in the nuclear medicines sector, and advancements in cell and gene therapies are expected to offer opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

A pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serves other companies in the pharmaceutical industry on a contract basis to provide comprehensive services, such as drug development and manufacturing. CDMOs provide manufacturing services for both Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosage Formulations (FDFs).



These organizations strategize new ways to cut down the cost of drug manufacturing. Pharmaceutical players are increasingly depending on contract manufacturing services to meet their fundamental needs and specified competencies while fulfilling the stringent regulations.

The prominent players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), LonzaGroup Ltd. (Switzerland), Recipharm AB (Sweden), Vetter Pharma International GMBH (Germany), FAMARHealth Care Services (France), AbbVie Inc. (US), Aenova Group (Germany), Consort Medical plc (UK), AlmacGroup (UK), Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), and Evonik Industries AG (Germany).



Major market players are increasingly focusing on strategic expansions, acquisitions & mergers, and partnerships with the aim of expanding their manufacturing capabilities and increasing their market presence.

