1252.48 th tons growth in Fluff Pulp Market-2021-2025 with Domtar Corp. and Klabin SA emerging as Prominent Players|Technavio

The report identifies increasing demand for personal hygiene products as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in prices of fluff pulp may impede the market growth.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Diapers, Incontinence products, Feminine hygiene products, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The fluff pulp market covers the following areas:

Fluff Pulp Market Sizing

Fluff Pulp Market Forecast

Fluff Pulp Market Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Companies Mentioned

Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA

Domtar Corp.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

International Paper Co.

Klabin SA

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Resolute Forest Products Inc.

Suzano SA

UPM-Kymmene Corp.

WestRock Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Diapers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Incontinence products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Feminine hygiene products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

