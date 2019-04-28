125th Canton Fair Delivers Upgrade in Lifestyle to Global Customers

Trends for household items buyers this year include:

Functional innovation married with unique, fun and eye-catching designs is fast becoming an essential value-added element for global buyers.

Human-made vs natural: Buyers are increasingly looking for eco-friendly raw materials such as wood, wicker reeds and bamboo to replace metals and plastics.

Ceramics products supplier trends include:

The incorporation and use of diverse decorative art.

Humanized design concepts with integrated ergonomics for improved daily use.

A revival of cultural heritage designs for a more distinctive lifestyle.

"Design and craftsmanship are key for us to compete in a changing international market," said Jimkin Xie, General Manager of The Great Wall Aristocratic Family Ceramics Co., Ltd, a Shenzhen listed ceramics company, "Canton Fair helps us attract international attention and connect with buyers looking for unique design innovations."

"Global consumer business is looking to meet the fast-paced change in consumer demand for higher quality lifestyle products with greater investment in R&D," said Liu Quandong, Deputy Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of Canton Fair, "We are pleased to see this shift in focus to more creative and innovative products for end-consumers."

"These trends indicate that companies are showing the capability to provide customized production as a response," added Liu.

Personal Care Target Market Segments

The personal care exhibition zone showcases cosmetics and accessories for skin, hair, oral and body care. Wu Bin, General Manager of Hubei Crown Housewares Co., Ltd, a leading Chinese manufacturer of toothbrushes and an exhibitor at the Canton Fair, noted that their core strategy is to improve living standards for consumers by introducing more eco-friendly products.

Companies in this sector introduce products with multiple quality variations and style and colour options, which can target different market segments. Focusing on meeting the demands of various consumer groups, they are also creating sub-category product lines such as beauty Instruments for family use as well as developing premium skin, hair and oral hygiene care products.

