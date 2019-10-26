126th Canton Fair Showcases Technological Breakthroughs, Encourages Self-Development in China

"A flagship trade event in China and window to Chinese economic development, Canton Fair echoes the vitality of international trade in China despite current uncertainty," said Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office at Canton Fair, "We are happy to contribute to the global premium manufacturing chain with China's growing competitiveness in smart and high-end production."

Smart Technology Brings Simple Lifestyle

One of the highlights at the year's Canton Fair is cross-functional products, which includes:

Zhejiang Xingxing Refrigeration Co., LTD's Food + refrigerator, can maintain humidity and temperatures consistently at around 5 °C, an ideal environment for storing cosmetics.

Guoguang Electric Company's visual waterproof audio equipment that has a spare disk which acts as a vibrating backup speaker when music is played.

Chigo Air Conditioning Co., Ltd's cutting-edge patented thermoception wind and cloud control system aims to create a healthy and clean lifestyle intelligently.

Chinese Smart Technologies Appear in Markets around the World

The technologies demonstrated at the Canton Fair not only delivers to developed markets but also emerging markets, enabling better living conditions. Chigo's split air conditioning units have differentiated themselves from others by offering energy-saving products with low noise output and are proving popular in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, North America and Southeast Asia.

Sadik Reyepov, a buyer from Turkmenistan, is impressed by many Chinese born premium products at the Fair, such as clean-free washing machines and IoT central air-conditioning systems that can connect to up to 1,500 pieces of equipment, and refrigerators with body fat scales that can recommend recipes. He said that Chinese companies had brought many intelligent products from a range of categories to the world.

Jessie from China Electronics Import & Export Zhuhai Limited Co. which provides payment equipment to several countries noted that their products are well received in many international markets as their mobile and barcode payment solutions fill the market gap in fintech payments.

In Africa, a portable fan from Guangzhou Shibaoli Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, which includes a flashlight, solar panel and doubles up as a portable battery, ensures utmost versatility while staying cool.

"Many companies at the Canton Fair have signed strategic partnership deals with local agencies and retailers, which we believe will bring huge benefit to emerging markets such as countries along the Belt and Road Initiative and in Africa," said Liu.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/index.aspx

SOURCE Canton Fair

Related Links

http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/index.aspx

