$127 Bn Smart Materials Markets - Global Outlook to 2026

The Global Smart Materials market accounted for $36.13 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $127.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors fueling the market are demand for sensors and actuators in consumer goods and electronics and aerospace & defense. However, absence of high-end expertise during designing, manufacturing, limited commercial viability of the devices coupled with lack of awareness among end users hampers the market growth of smart materials market.

Smart materials, called also intelligent or responsive materials, are designed materials that have one or more properties that can be significantly changed in a controlled fashion by external stimuli, such as stress, moisture, electric or magnetic fields, light, temperature, pH, or chemical compounds. Smart materials are the basis of many applications, including sensors and actuators, or artificial muscles, particularly as electro active polymers.

Based on Application, Transducers segment is constantly enhancing due to its properties A transducer is a device that converts energy from one form to another. Usually a transducer converts a signal in one form of energy to a signal in another. Transducers are often employed at the boundaries of automation, measurement, and control systems, where electrical signals are converted to and from other physical quantities.

By Geography, North America is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due to primarily owing to significant demand for smart actuators & motors in key industries such as automotive, consumer goods, and aerospace. in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smart Materials Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Actuators & Motors

5.3 Arthroscopy Surgeries

5.4 Cardiovascular Surgeries

5.5 Construction Industry

5.6 Dampers

5.7 ENT Surgeries

5.8 Gastrointestinal Surgeries

5.9 Heat Transfer

5.10 Laparoscopy Surgeries

5.11 Neuro/Spinal Surgeries

5.12 Sensors

5.13 Structural Materials

5.14 Transducers

5.15 Urology/Gynecology Surgeries

5.16 Other Applications



6 Global Smart Materials Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electrochromic Materials

6.3 Electro-Rheostatic

6.4 Magneto-Rheostatic

6.5 Piezoelectric Materials

6.5.1 Piezoceramics

6.5.2 Piezocomposites

6.5.3 Piezocrystals

6.5.4 Piezopolymers

6.6 Shape Memory Materials

6.6.1 Copper-Based

6.6.2 Iron-Based

6.6.3 Nickel-Titanium

6.7 Electrostrictive Materials

6.7.1 Lead Magnesium Niobate-Lead Titanate (PMN-PT)

6.7.2 Polymers

6.8 Magnetostrictive Materials

6.8.1 Ferrites

9.8.2 Rare Earth Materials

6.9 Phase Change Materials

6.9.1 Bio-Based

6.9.2 Inorganic

6.9.3 Organic

6.10 Endoscope

6.10.1 Rigid Endoscope

6.10.2 Flexible Endoscope

6.10.3 Capsule Endoscope

6.10.4 Robot Assisted Endoscope

6.11 Operative Devices

6.11.1 Energy Systems

6.11.2 Suction/Irrigation Systems

6.11.3 Access Devices

6.11.4 Operative Hand Instruments

6.11.5 Other Operative devices

6.11.5.1 Insufflation Devices

6.11.5.2 Wound Protectors

6.11.5.3 Snares

6.12 Visualization Systems

6.12.1 Ultrasound Devices

6.12.2 Standard Definition (SD) Visualization Systems

6.12.3 High Definition (HD) Visualization Systems

6.13 Smart Fluids

6.14 Smart Hydrogels

6.15 Smart Inorganic Polymers

6.16 Temperature-Responsive Polymers

6.17 Other Products

6.17.1 Wet Electroactive Polymers

6.17.2 Electrorheological & Magnetorheological Fluids

6.17.3 Electroluminescent & Photoluminescent Materials

6.17.4 Electrochromic Materials



7 Global Smart Materials Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aerospace

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Consumer Electronic

7.5 Defense

7.6 Healthcare

7.7 Industrial

7.8 Military

7.9 Automobile

7.10 Other End Users



8 Global Smart Materials Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 APC international Ltd.

10.2 Ceram tech

10.3 Fine tubes Ltd.

10.4 Harris corporation

10.5 Kyocera corporation

10.6 LORD corporation

10.7 Noliac A/S

10.8 Piezo kinetics Inc.

10.9 Smart material corporation

10.10 TDK Corporation



