128 New Physicians Graduate from PCOM Georgia

H. William Craver III, DO '87, now dean and chief academic officer of PCOM South Georgia and formerly PCOM Georgia's dean and chief academic officer for close to 10 years, recognizeded the situation that caused a shift from the traditional ceremony. "Now is a particularly difficult time in health care and in the world," he said. "It is only appropriate to acknowledge the gravity the COVID-19 pandemic represents and the frontlines you will join."

Jay S. Feldstein, DO '81, president and CEO of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM), addressed the class and fellow celebrants. He said, "In the end, it will be your forward-thinking leadership that will restore our nation to health. Your dedicated labor will carry us through our time of crisis. And your dream to heal will ensure that our healthcare system, post-pandemic, delivers on the unmet health and wellness needs of our society as a whole."

Class of 2020 Chair Ronak Patel, DO '20, drew his colleagues' attention to the meaning of the ceremony. "The focus of today is about celebrating what my classmates and I have accomplished over the past four years. It is difficult to put into words what this day means to us."

He noted that his fellow graduates have the opportunity to demonstrate resiliency. "We have remained and continue to remain resilient, steadfast, tenacious and tough through all the challenges we face. This current situation is no different."

"Our class will not be remembered as the class that lost commencement because of COVID-19. Instead we will be remembered as the class that remained laser-focused on meeting the challenges of an uncertain environment and succeeding in spite of the obstacles that lay ahead."

