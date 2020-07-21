128 Technology Achieves Microsoft 365 Certification

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart™ Networking, today announced that it has been certified by Microsoft to deliver Microsoft 365 networking in a way that that minimizes latency and maximizes performance and reliability of enterprise connectivity for the Microsoft 365 user experience.

Achieving this level of certification with Microsoft is a significant achievement as, according to Microsoft, "the most significant factor that determines the quality of the Microsoft 365 end-user experience is network reliability and low latency between Microsoft 365 clients and Microsoft 365 service front doors."

Microsoft established its Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program to work with networking companies for optimal connectivity to its service. As part of the program, Microsoft helps networking vendors that achieve this certification to natively build network connectivity principles for Microsoft 365 into their products.

"We are pleased to certify 128 Technology as an Microsoft 365 networking partner as their solutions have met Microsoft's testing requirements enabling direct and local internet connectivity for Microsoft 365 in accordance to our program requirements," said John Mighell, Microsoft 365 Sr Product Marketing Manager at Microsoft. "Additionally, 128 Technology also provided detailed and easy to implement customer guidance on how to configure and use their solutions based on Microsoft recommended best practices, which minimizes the possibility of configuration errors, interoperability problems, and other issues that can impact Microsoft 365 user experience."

"Achieving this level of certification with Microsoft is a significant achievement that is the result of the session and application aware capabilities of the Session Smart Networking Platform," said Kevin Klett, 128 Technology's Vice President Marketing and Product Management. "By automatically identifying Microsoft 365 traffic, we are able to ensure it is sent over the best possible path with the least amount of latency, ensuring the best end user experience."

The 128T Networking Platform puts organizations in control of session directionality while offering fine-grained segmentation and encryption of all data in motion. Session Smart technology enables critical business SaaS workloads such as Microsoft 365 that deliver mission-critical applications like Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams. See the 128 Technology certified networking solution on microsoft.com here, and learn more about the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program here.

About 128 Technology

128 Technology, a software-based networking company, is on a mission to radically reinvent companies' digital futures based on a new model for virtual networking called Session Smart™. Session-smart networking enables enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost. Whether your enterprise is moving your business to the cloud, modernizing the WAN edge, seeking more reliable unified communications or pursuing an industrial internet of things (IIoT) initiative, Session Smart networking re-aligns networks with digital transformation initiatives. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass. along Route 128, 'America's technology highway', the company also has operations throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

