12th Annual Rush Casino Night on May 10 to Benefit Healthcare Programs for Chicago's West Side Families

CHICAGO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rush Associates Board will roll out the 12th Annual Casino Night, Friday, May 10, raising money to provide community health improvement programs for families on Chicago's West Side. Featuring blackjack, craps and roulette tables; food stations; open bar; music and dancing, the 6:30-to-11:30 p.m. event will be held at The Geraghty, 2520 S. Hoyne Ave.

Val Warner, the Emmy-award wining host of ABC7's Windy City Live will emcee the event. Attendees will mingle with Val and other Chicago media personalities and luminaries who are manning the game tables and raising the stakes to help provide accessible health care for Chicago's West Side families. Other celebrities include: Marion Brooks, NBC5 anchor; LeeAnn Trotter, NBC5, one of Chicago's top entertainment reporters; Rob Stafford, NBC5 anchor, with his actress daughter, Addy Stafford; Sylvia Perez, Fox 32 anchor; and Susanna Homan, Chicago Magazine publisher.

David A. Ansell, MD, MPH, Senior Vice President for Community Health Equity, Rush University Medical Center, is honorary chairman for the event. Since joining Rush in 2005, Dr. Ansell helped develop quality science methodology to accelerate health equity efforts.

Health equity means everyone has a fair and just opportunity to live a healthier life. The 520,000 residents in 10 West Side neighborhoods near Rush University Medical Center have among the worst health outcomes in the nation. For example, a striking 16-year gap in life expectancy separates residents who live in West Garfield to those in Chicago's Loop. Rush is committed to improving socio economic conditions and providing cradle-to-career health care education pipeline programs to these neighborhoods. Ongoing initiatives include more than 10,000 annual health care visits to churches, shelters and health fairs, and health care career programs for youth.

Individual tickets are $200. To purchase tickets, visit the Casino Night ticket page or contact Jaclyn Groves, (312) 942-6874, or jaclyn_groves@rush.edu. For information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Michelle Boardman, (312) 942-6884 or michelle_a_boardman@rush.edu.

About the Rush Associates Board

United by their commitment to Rush's mission to provide the best health care, the Rush Associates Board is a group of professionals who share a common goal to advance Rush's patient care, encourage groundbreaking medical research and reach out in service to the surrounding Chicago community.

SOURCE Rush University Medical Center