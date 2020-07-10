12th Venture Week for International Elites in Suzhou and 1st Suzhou Scientists Day begin

At the opening ceremony, the 1st "Suzhou Scientists Day" launching ceremony was held, the "Suzhou Scientist Medal" was awarded, the International Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cloud Expo was unveiled. New Policy of Talents 4.0, Innovation Talents Cooperation Map, Innovation Center, Talents Association, Recruitment Alliance, International Maker Center Launching Ceremony and other series of activities were released. This year's Venture Week for International Elites uses a combination of online and offline to attract talents, continuing to invite talents to come to Suzhou and create an "entrepreneurship week that never ends".

This year's Venture Week embodies four characteristics: First, Suzhou gathers "scientists". Venture Week closely follows the goal of creating an "international source of innovation", widely gathering international and domestic scientific and technological elites, and over 60 academicians as the main scientists will participate in the main venue activities by various ways. At the launching ceremony of the first "Suzhou Scientist Day", Qian Qihu, laureate of the Highest Science and Technology Awards, academician of the first session in the Chinese Academy of Engineering, professor of the Army Engineering University of PLA, director of the National Center for Hematological Diseases Clinical Medicine Research Center, Ruan Changgeng, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Professor of Suzhou University Medical School was awarded the "Suzhou Scientist Medal" as a representative of outstanding scientists who made significant contributions to Suzhou.

Second, it is to accelerate "Cloudization". This year's Venture Week uses a combination of online and offline. On the one hand, it focuses on building two major cloud platforms for the recruitment of talents. On the other hand, the combination achieved the whole process of recruitment minimize the impact of the epidemic and create an entrepreneurship week that never ends.

Third, it focuses on the "industrial chain". To highlight the industry chain's talent orientation, for the first time Suzhou host the International Maker Competition and the global finals (domestic special), organized the city's high-quality science and technology institutions and venture capital funds for the entire process of docking and follow-up investment, to further strengthen the introduction of talents.

The fourth is to empower the "big ecology". Aiming at creating the goal of "Supreme Service, Super Suzhou", focusing on the release of "Innovation Talents Cooperation Map", Suzhou focused on the ecological brand and actively expanded the "friend circle" of talent. Suzhou focused on the two key elements of talent and capital and established high-end talent recruitment alliance and talent venture alliance.

2061 innovation and entrepreneurship projects were collected in this year's Venture Week, including 977 overseas projects and 1084 domestic projects. During the opening event, there were 1,720 domestic talent guests with projects participating in the main venue and 10 county-level cities and divided venues; 14 domestic and foreign branch venues, 15 domestic and foreign makers incubation centers, and 31 foreign organization will participate and watch the live webcast of the opening ceremony of the main venue and the "Cloud" negotiation and docking.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=367098

Caption: 12th Venture Week for International Elites in Suzhou and 2020 International Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cloud Expo starts.

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of 2020 Venture Week for International Elites