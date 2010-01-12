$13.4 Bn Fiber to the X (FTTX) Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Aug 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Fiber to the x Market by Architecture (FTTh/p/b, FTTa, FTTn/c/k), Distribution Network (AON, PON), Product (OLT, ONT/ONU, Optical Splitter), Vertical (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The FTTx market is expected to grow from USD 9.70 billion in 2018 to USD 14.31 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.10% from 2018 to 2023.

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the FTTx market by architecture, distribution network, product, vertical, and geography. It provides detailed information regarding major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the FTTx market. It also analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, collaborations, contracts, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions carried out by key players to achieve growth in the market.

Factors such as growing demand for higher bandwidth and the increased use of fiber for cloud computing services are driving market growth. Whereas, the high installation cost of the FTTx network hinders the growth of the market.

The market for FTTh architecture is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018-2023. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of subscribers globally. Also, increasing demand for higher bandwidth is amplifying the penetration of FTTh globally.

The FTTx market for the residential vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. In the residential vertical, FTTh is the fastest-growing architecture, which provides higher bandwidth to end users, resulting in more robust video, internet, and voice services. As of June 2016, the number of FTTh/b subscribers was ~274 million, with APAC accounting for ~77%, followed by Europe with 15%, North America with 5%, and Latin America and the Middle East and Africa with 2% and 1%, respectively. Such increasing penetration of FTTh/b worldwide is accelerating its growth in the residential vertical.

The FTTx market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, APAC is likely to continue to hold the largest market size owing to the increasing demand for broadband, especially in highly populated countries such as India and China, which account for about one-third of the world's population.

