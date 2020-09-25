13.4 Million Passengers Pass Through Sheremetyevo Airport in the First Eight Months of 2020

MOSCOW, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport served 13.45 million people from January through August of 2020, with 2.22 million passing through the airport in August alone.

There were 129,490 takeoff and landing operations in the same eight-month period, including 16,492 in August.

The increase was due to the high demand for flights to popular domestic tourist destinations and the gradual restoration of international traffic. Passenger traffic for August was 52% higher than for July, with 587,605 people flying to popular domestic resort destinations such as Simferopol, Sochi, Anapa and Gelendzhik.

Most passenger traffic from January to August was served by Aeroflot, Nordwind Airlines, Rossiya, Ikar, Royal Flight and Air France.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is among the TOP-10 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. The route network comprises more than 230 destinations. In 2019, the airport served 49 million 933 thousand passengers, which is 8.9% more than in 2018. Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of the quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the owner of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

