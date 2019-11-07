$13.5 Million Verdict from Spohrer Dodd Listed in Top 100 Personal Injury Verdicts for 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An elite Jacksonville personal injury firm with over one billion dollars recovered for their clients, Spohrer Dodd is known throughout the Southeast for its impressive trial record. Now, the firm has been recognized by TopVerdict.com, landing a spot in the 2018 Top 100 Personal Injury Verdicts after winning a $13.5 million verdict last year.

In Crawford v. ITW Food Equipment Group, LLC, firm partners Robert Spohrer and Matthew Spohrer successfully argued that ITW Food Equipment Group failed to do basic research & development, and ignored government records of injuries involving powered meat saws. This negligence led Danny Crawford, a professional meat cutter with 30 years of industry experience, to suffer from a life-altering arm amputation.

When manufacturers fail to consider the safety of consumers, they can be held accountable for creating defective and dangerous products. After months of investigation and preparation for trial, the team at Spohrer Dodd was able to ensure that Mr. Crawford and his family were adequately compensated for this horrific workplace accident.

The firm is honored to accept a place on the Top 100 Personal Injury Verdicts list for 2018. The product liability lawyers at Spohrer Dodd will continue to fight for justice on behalf of injury victims throughout Florida and the U.S.

