$13.7 Billion Worldwide Animal Parasiticides Industry to 2025 - Featuring Merck, Zoetis & Virbac Among Others
Jul 15, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Parasiticides Market by Product (Ectoparasiticides, Endectocide (Ear Tags, Tablets, Dips, Injectables, Spot-on, Collars) Animal (Dogs, Cats, Cattle, Sheep, Goats, Horses) End-user (Veterinary Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The animal parasiticides market is expected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2025 from USD 9.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2025.
Increasing pet expenditure and the growing incidences of parasitic infections are some major factors driving the market. However, accounting for the diversity of parasitic species while developing effective medications and parasiticides is one of the major challenges for players operating in this market.
Ectoparasiticides segment to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
In the market, by type, ectoparasiticides are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the growing number of innovative products for animals in the ectoparasiticides category.
Companion animals segment holds the largest share of the market.
The increasing population of companion animals and growing pet adoption are the major factors supporting market growth.
Latin America to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The Latin American region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth in livestock animal population and the increasing consumption of meat and milk in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Animal Parasiticides: Market Overview
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Animal Parasiticides Market, by Type & Country (2019)
4.3 Animal Parasiticides Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
4.4 Animal Parasiticides Market: Geographic Mix
4.5 Animal Parasiticides Market: Developing Vs. Developed Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products
5.2.1.2 Increasing Investments from Private Players
5.2.1.3 Growing Concerns of Zoonotic Diseases
5.2.1.4 Regulations for Preventing the Spread of Animal Diseases
5.2.1.5 Growing Companion Animal Ownership Rate
5.2.1.6 Rising Animal Health Expenditure
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Shift Toward Vegetarian Diets
5.2.2.2 Restrictions on the Use of Parasiticides in Food-Producing Animals
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Opportunities in Emerging Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Growing Resistance to Parasiticides
5.2.4.2 Diversity of Parasite Species
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Animal Health Industry
5.3.2 Growing Consolidation in the Animal Health Industry
6 Animal Parasiticides Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Ectoparasiticides
6.2.1 Pour-Ons & Spot-Ons
6.2.1.1 Ease of Application Has Supported the Demand for Pour-Ons & Spot-Ons
6.2.2 Oral Tablets
6.2.2.1 High Medication Compliance and Ease of Administration Are Key Growth Drivers in this Market
6.2.3 Sprays
6.2.3.1 Low Price and Convenience to Drive Market Growth
6.2.4 Dips
6.2.4.1 the High Popularity of Dips Has Ensured Sustained End-User Demand
6.2.5 Ear Tags
6.2.5.1 Ear Tags Are Highly Effective in Controlling Flies Around Cattle
6.2.6 Collars
6.2.6.1 Growing Prevalence of Infections in Companion Animals Drives the Growth of the Collars Market
6.2.7 Other Ectoparasiticides
6.3 Endoparasiticides
6.3.1 Oral Liquids
6.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Meat and Milk Drives the Growth of the Oral Liquids Market
6.3.2 Oral Solids
6.3.2.1 the Emergence of Internal Parasitic Infections in Dogs is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Oral Solids Market
6.3.3 Injectables
6.3.3.1 Injectables Offer Rapid Results, Which Has Supported Their Use
6.3.4 Feed Additives
6.3.4.1 Feed Additives Can Be Administered to Large Numbers of Animals At Once
6.3.5 Other Endoparasiticides
6.4 Endectocides
7 Animal Parasiticides Market, by Animal Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Companion Animals
7.2.1 Dogs
7.2.1.1 Dogs Accounted for the Largest Share of the Animal Parasiticides Market for Companion Animals
7.2.2 Cats
7.2.2.1 High Vulnerability to Parasitic Infections Has Strengthened Product Demand in this Segment
7.2.3 Horses
7.2.3.1 Rising Need for Equine Parasitic Control to Drive Market Growth
7.2.4 Other Companion Animals
7.3 Food-Producing Animals
7.3.1 Cattle
7.3.1.1 Cattle Account for the Largest Share of the Food-Producing Animals Market
7.3.2 Pigs
7.3.2.1 Growing Pork Consumption to Drive the Demand for Parasiticides
7.3.3 Poultry
7.3.3.1 Growing Egg Consumption in Emerging Countries Drives the Growth of the Parasiticides Market for Poultry
7.3.4 Sheep & Goats
7.3.4.1 Growth in the Consumption of Sheep and Goat Meat Will Support the Market
7.3.5 Other Food-Producing Animals
8 Animal Parasiticides Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
8.2.1 High Adoption of Animal Parasiticides in Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics Drives Market Growth
8.3 Animal Farms
8.3.1 Increasing Incidences of Parasitic Infections in Livestock Animals to Support Market Growth
8.4 Home Care Settings
8.4.1 Rising Pet Ownership Rates and Awareness Drive Market Growth in this Segment
9 Animal Parasiticides Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.1.1 Rising Pet Expenditure and Increasing Meat Consumption Are Driving the Market in the US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.2.1 Growing Pet Adoption Rate to Drive the Market in Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Germany Holds the Largest Share in the European Market
9.3.2 UK
9.3.2.1 Increasing Pet Ownership is Expected to Drive Market Growth
9.3.3 France
9.3.3.1 Presence of Major Players Has Ensured the Strong Share of France in the Overall Market
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.4.1 Increasing Animal Health Expenditure is Expected to Drive Market Growth
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.5.1 Need to Curb Zoonotic Diseases in Livestock Will Contribute to the Demand for Animal Parasiticides in Italy
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.1.1 China Dominates the APAC Animal Parasiticides Market
9.4.2 Australia
9.4.2.1 Rising Awareness and Increasing Pet Population Support Demand for Parasiticides in Australia
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.3.1 Rising Demand for Imported Breeds is Driving Pet Adoption in the Country
9.4.4 India
9.4.4.1 the Increase in Livestock Population Will Contribute to Market Growth in India
9.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.1.1 Growing Pet Adoption and Rising Awareness About Animal Health to Drive Market Growth
9.5.2 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 Turkey
9.6.1.1 Rising Meat Production in Turkey is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Animal Parasiticides Market
9.6.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Evaluation Framework
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.3.1 Market Share Analysis: Animal Parasiticides Market
10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.4.1 Visionary Leaders
10.4.2 Innovators
10.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
10.4.4 Emerging Companies
10.5 Competitive Situation and Trends
10.5.1 Product Launches/Approvals
10.5.2 Expansions
10.5.3 Acquisitions & Divestitures
10.5.4 Agreements & Alliances
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Boehringer Ingelheim
11.2 Bayer AG
11.3 Elanco Animal Health
11.4 Merck
11.5 Zoetis
11.6 Virbac
11.7 Ceva Sant Animale
11.8 Vetoquinol S.A.
11.9 Petiq
11.10 Chanelle Pharma
11.11 Eco Animal Health
11.12 Abbey Animal Health
11.13 Zydus Animal Health
11.14 Norbrook Holdings
11.15 Smartvet Holdings
11.16 Bimeda
11.17 Ucbvet
11.18 Bovicure Pharma
11.19 Hatvet Pharma
11.20 Ashish Life Science (ALS)
11.21 Lutim Pharma
