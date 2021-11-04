13.76% CAGR in Facility Management Services Market in India|Technavio

The facility management services market in India report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The impact of technology in managing building facilities is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the facility management services market in India during the forecast period.

The facility management services market in India covers the following areas:

Facility Management Services Market In India Sizing

Facility Management Services Market In India Forecast

Facility Management Services Market In India Analysis

Market Challenges

The facility management services market in India faces the following challenges:

Employee attrition and training: Facility management services require skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled manpower. However, there is a shortage of skilled and semi-skilled manpower with technical knowledge, which is hindering the growth of the market. As a result, vendors have to provide training to their employees, which is a major challenge. Moreover, the reluctance of vendors to invest in retaining their existing workforce is leading to high attrition.

Facility management services require skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled manpower. However, there is a shortage of skilled and semi-skilled manpower with technical knowledge, which is hindering the growth of the market. As a result, vendors have to provide training to their employees, which is a major challenge. Moreover, the reluctance of vendors to invest in retaining their existing workforce is leading to high attrition. Highly fragmented market: As there are several local vendors present in the facility management services market in India , the market is highly fragmented. Unorganized vendors that provide a limited number of services have dominated the market. This poses a challenge to organized vendors.

As there are several local vendors present in the facility management services market in , the market is highly fragmented. Unorganized vendors that provide a limited number of services have dominated the market. This poses a challenge to organized vendors. Slow adoption of new technologies: The adoption of new technologies in the facility management services market in India is slow due to the dominance of unorganized vendors. These vendors rely on inexpensive manpower and lack support from end-users.

Some Companies Mentioned

CBRE Group Inc.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

OCS Group Ltd.

Quess Corp. Ltd.

SILA Group

SMS Integrated Facility Services Pvt. Ltd.

Sodexo Group

Tenon Facility Management India Pvt Ltd

Updater Services Pvt. Ltd.

Report Coverage Details
Base year 2020
Forecast period 2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.76%
Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.43 billion
Market structure Fragmented
YoY growth (%) 11.14

