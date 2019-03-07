$13 Bn Cell Isolation/Cell Separation (Reagents, Beads, Centrifuge) Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

DUBLIN, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market by Product (Reagents, Beads, Centrifuge), Cell Type (Human, Animal), Cell Source (Bone Marrow, Adipose), Technique (Filtration), Application, End User (Hospitals, Biotechnology) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size for cell isolation is expected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2024 from USD 5.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.2%

The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing number of patients suffering from cancer and infectious diseases, increasing government funding for cell-based research, technological advancements, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.

The bone marrow segment is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

By cell source, the cell isolation market is segmented into three segments, namely, adipose tissue, bone marrow, and cord blood/embryonic stem cells. The bone marrow segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the commercialization of a number of bone marrow-derived stem cell-based products for various therapeutic applications including aGVHD treatment, cardiovascular disease treatment, wound healing, tissue regeneration, and musculoskeletal disorders.

The biomolecule isolation segment is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Based on application, the cell isolation market is segmented into biomolecule isolation, cancer research, stem cell research, tissue regeneration & regenerative medicine, and in vitro diagnostics. During the forecast period, the biomolecule isolation segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate in the overall cell isolation market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing investments by companies for the production of biopharmaceutical products.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the cell isolation market is segmented into four major regional segments - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and a growing population.



