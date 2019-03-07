$13 Bn Cell Isolation/Cell Separation (Reagents, Beads, Centrifuge) Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine
Mar 07, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market by Product (Reagents, Beads, Centrifuge), Cell Type (Human, Animal), Cell Source (Bone Marrow, Adipose), Technique (Filtration), Application, End User (Hospitals, Biotechnology) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market size for cell isolation is expected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2024 from USD 5.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.2%
The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing number of patients suffering from cancer and infectious diseases, increasing government funding for cell-based research, technological advancements, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.
The bone marrow segment is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
By cell source, the cell isolation market is segmented into three segments, namely, adipose tissue, bone marrow, and cord blood/embryonic stem cells. The bone marrow segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the commercialization of a number of bone marrow-derived stem cell-based products for various therapeutic applications including aGVHD treatment, cardiovascular disease treatment, wound healing, tissue regeneration, and musculoskeletal disorders.
The biomolecule isolation segment is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
Based on application, the cell isolation market is segmented into biomolecule isolation, cancer research, stem cell research, tissue regeneration & regenerative medicine, and in vitro diagnostics. During the forecast period, the biomolecule isolation segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate in the overall cell isolation market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing investments by companies for the production of biopharmaceutical products.
Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In this report, the cell isolation market is segmented into four major regional segments - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and a growing population.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Cell Isolation: Market Overview
4.2 North America: Cell Isolation Market, By Product (2018)
4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Cell Isolation Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Government Funding for Cell-Based Research
5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Patients Suffering From Cancer and Infectious Diseases
5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements
5.2.1.4 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Ethical Issues Related to Embryonic Stem Cell Isolation
5.2.2.2 High Cost of Cell-Based Research
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets
6 Cell Isolation Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Consumables
6.2.1 Reagents, Kits, Media, and Sera
6.2.1.1 Owing to the Disposable Nature of Reagents and Assay Kits, This Market is Driven By Their Consistent Usage and Frequent Purchases
6.2.2 Beads
6.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Magnetic Beads in T-Cell and Stem Cell Isolation is A Major Factor Driving Growth in This Product Segment
6.2.3 Disposables
6.2.3.1 Increasing Investments in Research By Governments and Companies are A Major Factor Boosting the Growth of the Cell Isolation Disposables Market
6.3 Instruments
6.3.1 Centrifuges
6.3.1.1 Growing Use of Centrifuges in the Pharma-Biotech Industry and Multi-Functionality Options Offered By These Instruments are Driving the Growth of This Product Segment
6.3.2 Flow Cytometers
6.3.2.1 Launch of Innovative and Cost-Effective Flow Cytometers is Likely to Drive the Growth of the Market
6.3.3 Magnetic-Activated Cell Separator Systems
6.3.4 Filtration Systems
6.3.4.1 Increasing Research Activities in Cell Biology to Boost the Market
7 Cell Isolation Market, By Cell Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Human Cells
7.2.1 Differentiated Cells
7.2.1.1 Growing Investments By Market Players to Develop New and Innovative Products is Expected to Support the Growth of the Differentiated Cell Isolation Market
7.2.2 Stem Cells
7.2.2.1 Rising Government Initiatives Focused on Supporting Stem Cell Research Expected to Drive Market Growth
7.3 Animal Cells
7.3.1 Biopharmaceutical Companies are the Major End Users of Isolated Animal Cells
8 Cell Isolation Market, By Cell Source
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Bone Marrow
8.2.1 A Number of Bone Marrow-Derived Stem Cells Have Been Commercialized in the Last Decade
8.3 Adipose Tissue
8.3.1 Adipose Stem/Stromal Cells Can Generate A Variety of Other Cell Types
8.4 Cord Blood/Embryonic Stem Cells
8.4.1 Market Growth is Driven By the High Therapeutic Potency of These Stem Cells
9 Cell Isolation Market, By Technique
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Centrifugation-Based Cell Isolation
9.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness of This Technique in Both Small-Scale and Large-Scale Operations - A Major Driver
9.3 Surface Marker-Based Cell Isolation
9.3.1 Wide Usage of This Technique in Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Industries is A Major Reason for the Growth of This Market
9.4 Filtration-Based Cell Isolation
9.4.1 The Major Factor Driving the Growth of This Market Segment is the Low Cost of the Filtration Technique
10 Cell Isolation Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Biomolecule Isolation
10.2.1 Biomolecule Isolation Dominates the Cell Isolation Applications Market
10.3 Cancer Research
10.3.1 High Disease Incidence has Fuelled the Demand for Advanced Treatment
10.4 Stem Cell Research
10.4.1 Increasing Funding in Stem Cell Research to Support Market Growth
10.5 Tissue Regeneration & Regenerative Medicine
10.5.1 Funding for Regenerative Medicine Initiatives has Risen
10.6 in Vitro Diagnostics
10.6.1 Rising Disease Incidence has Driven Demand for Innovative Therapies and Diagnostics
11 Cell Isolation Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies
11.2.1 Favorable Investments Have Boosted Overall Pace of Research
11.3 Research Laboratories & Institutes
11.3.1 Rising Funding for Cell-Based Research to Drive Market Growth
11.4 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
11.4.1 Increasing Number of Hospitals in Emerging Countries Will Contribute to Market Growth
11.5 Other End Users
12 Cell Isolation Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017
13.3 Key Strategies
13.3.1 Product Launches, 2015-2018
13.3.2 Expansions, 2015-2018
13.3.3 Partnerships, 2015-2018
13.3.4 Acquisitions, 2015-2018
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2017)
13.4.1 Vanguards
13.4.2 Innovators
13.4.3 Dynamic Players
13.4.4 Emerging Players
13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups (2017)
13.5.1 Progressive Companies
13.5.2 Starting Blocks
13.5.3 Responsive Companies
13.5.4 Dynamic Companies
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
14.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
14.3 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)
14.4 Merck KGaA
14.5 Terumo BCT (Subsidiary of Terumo Corporation)
14.6 GE Healthcare
14.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
14.8 Miltenyi Biotec
14.9 Pluriselect Life Science Ug (Haftungsbeschrnkt) & Co. Kg
14.10 Stemcell Technologies, Inc.
