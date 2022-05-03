131st Canton Fair: high-quality development of trade promotes global economic recovery

Themed "Canton Fair, Global Share," the 131st Canton Fair has fully optimized its official platform to set up sections for supplier and vendor matching, new product releases, exhibitor connections and more, structuring a highly efficient, ubiquitous and borderless trade platform that allows global sellers and buyers to sign orders from anywhere in the world.

A total of 25,500 exhibiting companies have presented their products and brands at the Canton Fair, showcasing over three million items, a third of which are new product releases. Both of these figures represent new records in Canton Fair's history.

"A large number of intelligent, green and low-carbon products with independent intellectual property rights are emerging and growing rapidly, with the continuous development of new technologies, processes and models. The Canton Fair is a platform to show the world the latest achievements of China's advanced manufacturing, creativity, technologies and brands, demonstrating the strong resilience of China's foreign trade," said Xu Bing, the spokesperson of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre.

The Canton Fair has arranged 147 top companies from 24 trade groups to host 150 new product launch events under five major themes: advanced technology, intelligent manufacturing, better life, low-carbon & green products and trade services.

In addition, the Fair also featured 974 companies in the Rural Vitalization zone who brought 49,200 products and signed orders to push forward the scaled, branded and specialized development of local industries.

More "Trade Bridge" events were hosted during the Canton Fair that reached 57 countries and regions worldwide, with a total of 4,000 overseas buyers participating to connect with Chinese companies and brands. The eight episodes of the "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" livestreaming event garnered a total viewership of 1.48 million.

The global partnership program has also been promoted at the Fair, with cooperation agreements signed with industry and commerce institutions from the 14 RCEP member countries. The Canton Fair now has 170 global partners, and has furthered expanded its global network.

For more information: https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US

SOURCE Canton Fair