$133.5 Million Worldwide Biosolids Industry is Expected to Reach $188 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5% from 2020
Mar 01, 2021, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosolids - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Biosolids Market to Reach US$188.1 Million by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biosolids estimated at US$133.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$188.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Agricultural Land Applications, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$115.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Agricultural Land Applications segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.9% share of the global Biosolids market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Biosolids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$33.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$33.3 Million by the year 2027.
Energy-Related Applications Segment Corners a 18.9% Share in 2020
In the global Energy-Related Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$20.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$27.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21 Million by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Biosolids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 43
