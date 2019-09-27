$134.67 Billion Process Automation & Instrumentation Market - Global Market Outlook Report 2018-2027
Sep 27, 2019, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Process Automation & Instrumentation - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Process Automation & Instrumentation market accounted for $67.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $134.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
The growth in adoption of IoT technology across various industrial domains, increasingly strict regulation and compliance in process industries, and minimization of operating cost are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the likelihood of instrument breakage is restraining the market growth.
Process automation involves using the software, hardware, and computing technology to allow industries such as cement, oil & gas, and others to operate more securely and efficiently. The data is put away and dissected on a PC with the assistance of sensors, which gather information on streams, weights, and temperatures, among different gadgets. Collaboration among semiconductor component manufactures, industrial software developer, and industrial automation equipment manufacturers are essential for the growth of overall process automation and instrumentation market.
Based on the solution, the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) segment is likely to have a huge demand as it gives cost-adequacy and openings in tasks, and help convey elite of creation resources over the production network. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in infrastructure as well as in the energy & power sector.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Software
5.3 Hardware
5.3.1 Controllers
5.3.2 Switches
5.3.3 Remote Telemetry Unit (RTU)
5.3.4 Input/Output (I/O) Cards
5.4 Services
6 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Process Automation
6.3 Process Instrumentation
7 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distributed Control System (DCS)
7.3 Human Machine Interface (HMI)
7.4 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
7.5 Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
7.6 Advanced Process Control (APC)
7.7 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
7.8 Operator Training Simulators (OTS)
7.9 Safety Automation
7.9.1 High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS)
7.9.2 Emergency Shutdown System (ESD)
7.9.3 Fire and Gas Monitoring & Control (F&G)
7.9.4 Turbomachinery Control (TMC)
7.9.5 Burner Management System (BMS)
7.10 Other Solutions
8 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Instrument
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Control Valve
8.2.1 Actuator
8.2.2 Valve Body
8.2.3 Other Control Valves
8.2.3.1 Converter I/P
8.2.3.2 Positioner
8.3 Analytical Instrument
8.3.1 Conductivity Analyzer
8.3.2 Ph Analyzer
8.3.3 Liquid Chromatograph
8.3.4 Gas Chromatograph
8.4 Field Instrument
8.4.1 Temperature Transmitter
8.4.2 Level Transmitter
8.4.2.1 Ultrasonic Level Transmitter
8.4.2.2 Differential Pressure/Hydrostatic
8.4.2.3 Capacitive Level Transmitter
8.4.2.4 Radar Level Transmitter
8.4.2.4.1 Noncontact Radar Level Transmitter
8.4.2.4.2 Contact Level Transmitter (Guided Wave Radar)
8.4.2.5 Magnetostrictive Level Transmitter
8.4.2.6 Radiometric Level Transmitter
8.4.2.7 Other Level Transmitters
8.4.3 Humidity Transmitter
8.4.4 Vibration Level Switch
8.4.4.1 Vibrating Rod
8.4.4.2 Vibrating Fork
8.4.5 Pressure Transmitter
8.4.5.1 Gauge Pressure Transmitter
8.4.5.2 Multivariable Pressure Transmitter
8.4.5.3 Absolute Pressure Transmitter
8.4.5.4 Differential Pressure Transmitter
8.5 Communication
8.5.1 Wireless Protocols
8.5.2 Wired Protocols
8.6 Recorders
8.7 Flow Meters
8.8 Vacuum Instruments
9 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Energy & Utilities
9.3 Power
9.4 Metals & Mining
9.5 Chemicals
9.6 Food & Beverages
9.7 Pharmaceuticals
9.8 Oil & Gas
9.9 Manufacturing
9.10 Water & Wastewater
9.11 Other End Users
9.11.1 Hospitality
9.11.2 Pulp & Paper
10 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 ABB
12.2 Honeywell
12.3 General Electric
12.4 Emerson
12.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation.
12.6 Siemens AG
12.7 Schneider Electric
12.8 Hollysys
12.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.10 Rockwell Automation
12.11 Metso Corporation
12.12 Endress+Hauser
12.13 OMRON Corporation
12.14 Danaher Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mivi92
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
