$136.4 Billion Worldwide Wearable Computing Devices Industry to 2027 - Featuring Apple, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Fossil Group and Garmin Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Computing Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable computing devices market reached a value of US$ 45.01 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 136.49 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.31% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Wearable computing devices comprise watches, strips, hats, exoskeletons, vests, shirts, bags, and head-up displays (HUDs) that are worn on the body to monitor calories burnt, sleeping pattern and heart rate of the user. These devices have microchips, wireless communication capabilities, and various sensors for collecting data and enhancing the overall user experience.

They also enable the wearer to take calls, browse different internet applications, and read emails and text messages. Besides this, as they offer flexibility, portability, and hands-free use, the demand for wearable computing devices is escalating across the globe.



Wearable Computing Devices Market Trends:



Rising digitalization across the globe represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, wearable computing devices can provide remote assistance and expertise to field workers through digital data, audio, and image. These devices are utilized by sports personnel for activity tracking, goal monitoring, direction, data and location sharing, and optimum performance management.

Besides this, wearable computing devices, such as biosensors, fitness trackers, smart health watches, electrocardiography (ECG) and blood pressure monitors, find extensive application in the healthcare industry. They offer a convenient and noninvasive alternative to medical care in clinical settings and enable remote health monitoring of patients. This, coupled with the increasing geriatric population, is positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, there is a significant rise in the use of wearable smart glasses in the education sector, which aid in telemonitoring, documentation of lectures, preparing an on-site report, capturing essential points as images, and evaluating student concentration. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of information and communications technology (ICT) is projected to stimulate the growth of the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Apple Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., GoPro Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., OMRON Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation and Transcend Information Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global wearable computing devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wearable computing devices market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the connectivity type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global wearable computing devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wearable Computing Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Smart Watches

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Head Mounted Displays

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Smart Clothing

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Ear Worn

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Fitness Trackers

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Body Worn Camera

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Exoskeleton

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Connectivity Type

7.1 Bluetooth

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Wi-Fi

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 4G/5G

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Fitness and Wellness

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Medical and Healthcare

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Infotainment

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Industrial and Defense

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Apple Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Fossil Group Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Garmin Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 GoPro Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 LG Electronics Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 OMRON Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Sony Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Transcend Information Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/je761y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets