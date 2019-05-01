13th Annual 180 Awards Recognize 16 Students for Overcoming the Odds, Achieving Exceptional Growth in Reading and Math Skills

BOSTON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) today announced the recipients of its 2019 180 Student Awards, honoring 16 outstanding students in grades four through 12 who have overcome obstacles to make significant strides in reading and math skills. With the steadfast support of their educators, as well participation in the READ 180, MATH 180 and System 44 blended learning intervention programs, these students are benefiting from purposeful education technology that personalizes instruction to fit individual needs.

Each of the 180 Student Award winners have persevered to reach their full potential, overcoming both personal and academic challenges to perform at or near their grade level. Not only have these students grown in their literacy and math skills, but they have built self- confidence in their abilities as they work toward their goals for the future.

HMH honors these learners for their achievements inside and outside the classroom as they continue to progress toward college and career readiness.

Below is the complete list of 2019 180 Student Award winners.

For READ 180:

Stevie Christofic , Grade 4, Barry Elementary School, Yuba City, California

, Grade 4, Barry Elementary School, Abubaker Faisal , Grade 5, April Lane Elementary School, Yuba City , California

, Grade 5, April Lane Elementary School, , California Desiree Vega , Grade 4, Murrieta Elementary School, Murrieta, California

, Grade 4, Murrieta Elementary School, Kollin McCullough , Grade 7, East High School, Rochester, New York

, Grade 7, East High School, Connor Oakes , Grade 7, Tippens Education Center, Canton, Georgia

, Grade 7, Tippens Education Center, Kayra Robles , Grade 8, William Davies Middle School , Mays Landing, New Jersey

, Grade 8, , Knox Corey, Grade 9, Eastside High School, Greenville, South Carolina

Caleb Pierre , Grade 10, Polson High School , Polson, Montana

, Grade 10, , Porscha Dunkerson , Grade 12, Polson High School , Polson, Montana

, Grade 12, , Yousif Naisan, Grade 10, Centennial High School, Peoria, Arizona

For MATH 180:

Joshua Doles , Grade 5, Hunter Kinard Tyler Elementary School Neeses, South Carolina

, Grade 5, Hunter Kinard Tyler Elementary School Zyna Wright , Grade 8, Mabelvale Middle School, Mabelvale, Arkansas

, Grade 8, Mabelvale Middle School, Jesse Martinez , Grade 8, Grace Wilday Junior High School, Roselle, New Jersey

For System 44:

Aneudy Sanchez Frometa , Grade 4, Drewicz Elementary School, Lynn, Massachusetts

, Grade 4, Drewicz Elementary School, Hugo Hernandez , Grade 6, Rafael Hernando Middle School , El Paso, Texas

, Grade 6, , Zander Boyes , Grade 6, South Middle School, Joplin, Missouri

"The 180 Award winners are a reflection of what is possible when dedicated educators and motivated students come together and are empowered with the right technology and curriculum," said Matthew Mugo Fields, General Manager, Supplemental and Intervention Solutions at HMH. "We are proud to recognize these students for their academic and personal achievements and look forward to following their continued success in the classroom and beyond."

180 Award student winners were evaluated on several factors, including teacher recommendations, student statements and video submissions as well as data demonstrating reading or math growth according to the Lexile® or Quantile® framework. A committee of HMH math and literacy experts selected winners based on this set of criteria. Each winner will receive a prize, and the student's school district will receive HMH educational materials.

To learn more about the 2019 180 Student Award winners, including their backgrounds and specific literacy and math growth, please visit the READ 180 Community page.

