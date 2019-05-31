13th Annual National Indie Excellence® Awards Announced

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th Annual National Indie Excellence® Awards (NIEA) recognize the Winners and Finalists from this year's robust competition of entries originating from all across the United States of America.

A leader and veteran of publishing award contests, The National Indie Excellence® Awards are open to recent English language books in print from self and independent publishers. Judging is now completed for the 13th year of this competition and the results commend a wide range of truly excellent titles.

The National Indie Excellence® Awards celebrate independent publishing as a strong and proud sector of the industry. Recognizing excellence in all aspects of the final presentation, NIEA champions self-publishers and the independent presses who go the "extra mile" to produce the highest quality books. Established in 2007, NIEA's entrants are carefully judged by experts stemming from various facets of the book industry profession including publishers, writers, editors, and designers.

Winners and finalists are determined on a basis of superior written matter coupled with excellent presentation in every facet of the final published product. Jurors value the appropriate synergy of both content and form as they review entries spanning a wide range of genres. Sponsorship awards and monetary prizes are selected from the overall group of Winners and Finalists.

"We are proud to announce this year's award-winning books as they embody the excellence this award was created to celebrate. We salute you all for such fine work!" - Ellen Reid, Founder National Indie Excellence® Awards

To view the 13th Annual NIEA Winners and Finalists click here:

https://www.indieexcellence.com/

For more information please visit: www.indieexcellence.com or contact support@indieexcellence.com

