$14.21 Billion Activated Carbon Market: Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Activated Carbon - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Activated Carbon market accounted for $4.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2017 to 2026.

Stringent Regulations on Water Purification, Increasing need of water treatment plants, rising pollution and increase in industrialization and urbanization are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high price of raw material are restricting growth of market.

Amongst Application, the Water Treatment applications segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period. Some of the areas of application of activated carbon in water treatment are aquariums, groundwater remediation, potable water etc. In order to meet severe industrial process requirements for water to be used in beverage production, energy and life sciences, activated carbon is used.







By geography, Asia Pacific led the market due to the fast industrialization in the region, together with rules aimed at safeguarding the environment. In addition, demand from countries such as Japan, India, and China are expected to be critical contributors to the overall regional market demand.







Key Topics Covered







1 Executive Summary







2 Preface



2.1 Abstract



2.2 Stake Holders



2.3 Research Scope



2.4 Research Methodology



2.5 Research Sources







3 Market Trend Analysis



3.1 Introduction



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Restraints



3.4 Opportunities



3.5 Threats



3.6 Application Analysis



3.7 Emerging Markets



3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario







4 Porters Five Force Analysis



4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers



4.2 Bargaining power of buyers



4.3 Threat of substitutes



4.4 Threat of new entrants



4.5 Competitive rivalry







5 Global Activated Carbon Market, By Type



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Granular Activated Carbon



5.3 Powdered Activated Carbon



5.4 Extruded or Pelletized activated carbon



5.5 Other Types







6 Global Activated Carbon Market, By Application



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Medicine



6.3 Metal Extraction



6.4 Gaseous Phase Applications



6.5 Liquid Phase Applications



6.6 Other Applications







7 Global Activated Carbon Market, By Geography



7.1 Introduction



7.2 North America



7.3 Europe



7.4 Asia Pacific



7.5 South America



7.6 Middle East & Africa







8 Key Developments



8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures



8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers



8.3 New Product Launch



8.4 Expansions



8.5 Other Key Strategies







9 Company Profiling



9.1 Veolia Water Technologies



9.2 Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH



9.3 Prominent Systems Inc.



9.4 Oxbow Activated Carbon



9.5 Kureha Corporation



9.6 Kuraray Co. Ltd.



9.7 Ingevity



9.8 HAYCARB PVT. LTD.



9.9 Evoqua Water Technologies Llc



9.10 Donau Chemie Group



9.11 CPL Carbon Link



9.12 Carbon Activated Corp.



9.13 Cabot Corporation



9.14 Albemarle Corporation



9.15 ADA Carbon Solutions LLC



9.16 Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.



9.17 Calgon Carbon Corporation



9.18 Carbon Resources LLC



9.19 CarboTech AC GmbH



9.20 CECA SA



9.21 Clarimex Group



9.22 Siemens Water Technologies Corporation



9.23 MeadWestvaco Corp







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lk2982/14_21_billion?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

