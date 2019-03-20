$14.4 Bn Peripheral Vascular Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2024
Mar 20, 2019, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type (Angioplasty Balloon, Stent, Catheters, Plaque Modification, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration, IVC Filters, Guidewires) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The peripheral vascular devices market is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2024 from USD 10.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, approval of new and advanced products, and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are driving the growth of the peripheral vascular devices.
Atherectomy devices accounted for the larger share of the plaque modification devices market in 2018
On the basis of type, the plaque modification devices market is segmented into atherectomy devices and thrombectomy devices. In 2018, the atherectomy devices segment accounted for the larger market share mainly due to the increasing incidence of atherosclerosis as a result of the rising global prevalence of obesity.
Embolic protection devices accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2018
On the basis of type, the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market is segmented into embolic protection devices and chronic total occlusion devices. In 2018, the embolic protection devices segment accounted for the larger share of the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market. This can be attributed to the advantages of EPDs over CTO devices, such as the ability to capture embolic debris without interrupting continuous blood flow.
North America dominates the peripheral vascular devices market
North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2018. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of peripheral vascular diseases (PVDs), growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.
The major players operating in this market are
- Abbott Laboratories
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Biosensors International Group Ltd.
- Biotronik
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cordis (A Subsidiary of Cardinal Health, Inc.)
- Ivascular
- Medtronic
- Penumbra, Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Overview
4.2 North America: Angioplasty Stents Market (2018)
4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Increase in the Prevalence of Peripheral Vascular Diseases
5.2.1.2 Product Approvals
5.2.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Product Failures and Recalls
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Availability of Alternative Treatments
6 Angioplasty Balloons Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Old/Normal Balloons
6.2.1 Old/Normal Balloons Will Continue to Dominate the Angioplasty Balloons Market in 2024
6.3 Cutting and Scoring Balloons
6.3.1 Cutting Balloons are Used to Treat Atherosclerosis
6.4 Drug-Eluting Balloons
6.4.1 Drug-Eluting Balloons to Witness the Highest Growth in the Angioplasty Balloons Market During the Forecast Period
7 Angioplasty Stents Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Drug-Eluting Stents
7.2.1 Drug-Eluting Stents to Witness Higher Adoption Primarily Due to the Reduced Restenosis Rate Associated With These Products
7.3 Bare-Metal Stents
7.3.1 Increasing Use of Drug-Eluting Stents to Restrain Market Growth
7.3.2 Bare-Metal Stents, By Delivery Platform
7.3.2.1 Balloon-Expandable Stents
7.3.2.2 Self-Expandable Stents
8 Catheters Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Angiography Catheters
8.2.1 Angiography Catheters to Dominate the Catheters Market During the Forecast Period
8.3 Guiding Catheters
8.3.1 Guiding Catheters to Account for the Second-Largest Share of the Catheters Market During the Forecast Period
8.4 IVUS/OCT Catheters
8.4.1 IVUS/OCT Catheters Segment to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period
9 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts
9.2.1 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
9.3 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts
9.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms to Drive Market Growth in the Coming Years
10 Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market, By Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Retrievable Filters
10.2.1 Retrievable Filters Segment to Register A Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Period
10.3 Permanent Filters
10.3.1 Risks Associated With Permanent Filters to Hamper Their Sales During the Forecast Period
11 Plaque Modification Devices Market, By Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Atherectomy Devices
11.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Atherosclerosis as A Result of the Rising Global Prevalence of ObesityA Key Market Driver
11.3 Thrombectomy Devices
11.3.1 Growing DVT Incidence to Drive the Adoption of Thrombectomy Devices
12 Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market, By Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Embolic Protection Devices
12.2.1 Increasing Investments in New Technology Development and the Growing Number of Regulatory Approvals for These Devices to Drive Market Growth
12.3 Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) Devices
12.3.1 Increasing Investments in the Development of CTO Devices to Drive Market Growth
13 Other Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Guidewires
13.3 Vascular Closure Devices
13.4 Introducer Sheaths
13.5 Balloon Inflation Devices
14 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By Region
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Market Share Analysis, 2017
15.3 Competitive Scenario
15.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals, 2015-2018
15.3.2 Acquisitions, 2015-2018
15.3.3 Agreements, 2015-2018
15.3.4 Expansions, 2015-2018
15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2017)
15.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria
15.4.2 Visionary Leaders
15.4.3 Innovators
15.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators
15.4.5 Emerging Companies
15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups (2017)
15.5.1 Progressive Companies
15.5.2 Starting Blocks
15.5.3 Responsive Companies
15.5.4 Dynamic Companies
16 Company Profiles
