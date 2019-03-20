$14.4 Bn Peripheral Vascular Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type (Angioplasty Balloon, Stent, Catheters, Plaque Modification, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration, IVC Filters, Guidewires) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The peripheral vascular devices market is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2024 from USD 10.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, approval of new and advanced products, and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are driving the growth of the peripheral vascular devices.

Atherectomy devices accounted for the larger share of the plaque modification devices market in 2018

On the basis of type, the plaque modification devices market is segmented into atherectomy devices and thrombectomy devices. In 2018, the atherectomy devices segment accounted for the larger market share mainly due to the increasing incidence of atherosclerosis as a result of the rising global prevalence of obesity.

Embolic protection devices accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2018

On the basis of type, the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market is segmented into embolic protection devices and chronic total occlusion devices. In 2018, the embolic protection devices segment accounted for the larger share of the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market. This can be attributed to the advantages of EPDs over CTO devices, such as the ability to capture embolic debris without interrupting continuous blood flow.

North America dominates the peripheral vascular devices market

North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2018. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of peripheral vascular diseases (PVDs), growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.



The major players operating in this market are



Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biosensors International Group Ltd.

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cordis (A Subsidiary of Cardinal Health, Inc.)

Ivascular

Medtronic

Penumbra, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Overview

4.2 North America: Angioplasty Stents Market (2018)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Increase in the Prevalence of Peripheral Vascular Diseases

5.2.1.2 Product Approvals

5.2.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Product Failures and Recalls

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Alternative Treatments



6 Angioplasty Balloons Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Old/Normal Balloons

6.2.1 Old/Normal Balloons Will Continue to Dominate the Angioplasty Balloons Market in 2024

6.3 Cutting and Scoring Balloons

6.3.1 Cutting Balloons are Used to Treat Atherosclerosis

6.4 Drug-Eluting Balloons

6.4.1 Drug-Eluting Balloons to Witness the Highest Growth in the Angioplasty Balloons Market During the Forecast Period



7 Angioplasty Stents Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drug-Eluting Stents

7.2.1 Drug-Eluting Stents to Witness Higher Adoption Primarily Due to the Reduced Restenosis Rate Associated With These Products

7.3 Bare-Metal Stents

7.3.1 Increasing Use of Drug-Eluting Stents to Restrain Market Growth

7.3.2 Bare-Metal Stents, By Delivery Platform

7.3.2.1 Balloon-Expandable Stents

7.3.2.2 Self-Expandable Stents



8 Catheters Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Angiography Catheters

8.2.1 Angiography Catheters to Dominate the Catheters Market During the Forecast Period

8.3 Guiding Catheters

8.3.1 Guiding Catheters to Account for the Second-Largest Share of the Catheters Market During the Forecast Period

8.4 IVUS/OCT Catheters

8.4.1 IVUS/OCT Catheters Segment to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



9 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts

9.2.1 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

9.3 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts

9.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms to Drive Market Growth in the Coming Years



10 Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Retrievable Filters

10.2.1 Retrievable Filters Segment to Register A Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

10.3 Permanent Filters

10.3.1 Risks Associated With Permanent Filters to Hamper Their Sales During the Forecast Period



11 Plaque Modification Devices Market, By Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Atherectomy Devices

11.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Atherosclerosis as A Result of the Rising Global Prevalence of ObesityA Key Market Driver

11.3 Thrombectomy Devices

11.3.1 Growing DVT Incidence to Drive the Adoption of Thrombectomy Devices



12 Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market, By Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Embolic Protection Devices

12.2.1 Increasing Investments in New Technology Development and the Growing Number of Regulatory Approvals for These Devices to Drive Market Growth

12.3 Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) Devices

12.3.1 Increasing Investments in the Development of CTO Devices to Drive Market Growth



13 Other Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Guidewires

13.3 Vascular Closure Devices

13.4 Introducer Sheaths

13.5 Balloon Inflation Devices



14 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By Region



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Market Share Analysis, 2017

15.3 Competitive Scenario

15.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals, 2015-2018

15.3.2 Acquisitions, 2015-2018

15.3.3 Agreements, 2015-2018

15.3.4 Expansions, 2015-2018

15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2017)

15.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

15.4.2 Visionary Leaders

15.4.3 Innovators

15.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

15.4.5 Emerging Companies

15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups (2017)

15.5.1 Progressive Companies

15.5.2 Starting Blocks

15.5.3 Responsive Companies

15.5.4 Dynamic Companies



16 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jh8kcl/14_4_bn?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

